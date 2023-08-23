WAVERLY — When Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced last Thursday the state’s intention to build a new $350 million, 1,500-bed prison near 112th and Adams streets northeast of Lincoln, the news came as a shock to many residents in the area.

Equally shocked were City of Lincoln, Lancaster County and City of Waverly officials, none of whom were notified of the plans before last Thursday. The site lies about a mile outside of Lincoln’s city limits and just over six miles south-southwest of Waverly.

“It sounds like the county commissioners weren’t talked to about it, I wasn’t talked to about it,” Waverly Mayor Bill Gerdes said in a phone call Monday. “The whole thing was quite a surprise.”

County Commissioner Rick Vest, who represents Waverly and northeast Lancaster County, said he and his fellow commissioners were blindsided by the news.

“The simple truth is this has all been a state operation,” he said. “And that’s surprising, given that it’s located within Lancaster County.”

The potential prison site is not in Vest’s district, but he said it’s close enough that it could impact his district’s residents. Growth has been steady in recent years along and east of north 84th Street.

“This is obviously going to put a stop to the growth in this entire corridor,” Vest said. “It just seems to me there’s got to be better options.”

But there’s potential that the new prison, which is expected to employ 1,000 people, could mean more growth for Waverly, according to the city’s planning and zoning director Mike Palm.

“All those workers, whether they’re already in Lincoln or they need a place to live, that could affect Waverly,” Palm said.

But he said he doesn’t anticipate that the prison would impact Waverly’s immediate growth plans. The city’s comprehensive plan — which is in the process of being updated — designates land south of Interstate 80 for future residential use, but Palm said that growth could be decades away. The city’s east side is poised for more development today, he said.

Bob Benes of Aspen Builders, which owns land and housing developments in Waverly, said he wouldn’t expect to see much residential or commercial growth near the prison, other than convenience stores to serve the prison’s workforce.

Palm said he could see light or heavy industrial land uses in the area, which Vest said is currently zoned for residential and commercial building. Vest said the site is within Lincoln’s jurisdiction, meaning the city governs the area’s land use.

“But there’s precedent that the State of Nebraska does not have to go through local planning and zoning processes,” Vest said.

Some residents have worried how the prison might affect property values in the area. Benes said widespread property impacts could be avoided if the lighting installed at the prison is built to reduce light pollution.

Palm also said he doesn’t think the prison would affect residential property values outside of the prison’s immediate vicinity.

“But it’s hard to say until construction starts and you really get into the weeds of all of it,” he said.

Gerdes’s main concern, he said, is how the construction of a new prison could impact Waverly’s fire department. The site is within the Waverly Suburban Fire Protection District’s boundaries.

Waverly Fire Chief Jared Rains said the area surrounding the prison site, where few residences exist now, is a “decent jaunt” from Waverly. He said his question is whether his department would be tasked with answering calls from the new penitentiary.

“If we do take over (the prison’s emergency calls), I could see it making us a lot busier than we already are,” Rains said. “I’m not really worried. I just have a lot of questions that I want answered.”