SPRINGFIELD — The Empire Netting and Fence Seniors’ season came to an end with a 14-11 loss to top seed Kelly Ryan Pride on July 24. Omaha Roncalli hammered Waverly for 15 hits in the contest.

Trailing 3-0 in the top of the second, Netting and Fence fought back with four runs.

To start the inning, Drew Koch singled to left field and then two walks were issued, which loaded the bases. Kelly Ryan would issue four more walks in the second, which gave Waverly a one-run edge.

Four more runs were tacked on in the third by Empire Netting and Fence with a single by Nate Leininger, an error on a hit to second from Hunter Thoms, and then Owen Carillo got home on a passed ball. When everything was said and done, Waverly increased their lead to 8-5.

In the fifth, Empire Netting and Fence trailed 10-8. They were able to tie the game when Thoms doubled to center, knocking in Zach Schwang and Kael Lade.

Waverly’s final run of the contest, which helped push the contest to extra innings, came in the sixth with two outs. Schwang singled to the shortstop, scoring Zach McElhose.

After a scoreless eighth inning, Roncalli took the lead with three runs in the top of the ninth. They were driven in with a double and single to center.

Coming up with one hit and knocking in five runs was Thoms. Schwang had two hits and two RBIs, and Garrett Rine, Jarrett Ballinger and Nate Leininger all had one run batted in.

Starting the game and giving up no earned runs was Nathan Axmann. Both pitching 0.2 innings were Hunter Claycomb and Schwang and Leininger went two innings, gave up one earned run and had one strikeout.

Drew Koch pitched 3.1 innings, surrendered four earned runs and had one strikeout and Brady Schieffer went 0.2 innings and gave up no runs.

Empire Netting and Fence finished the season with a 19-9 record overall. Season highlights for the Seniors include getting second place in the Eastern Nebraska Baseball League Tournament.