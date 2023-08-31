GRAND ISLAND — The Wahoo cross country team kicked off the 2023 season at the Vince Zavala Invitational at Grand Island Northwest on Aug. 25. In total, the Warriors finished with three medalists at the meet.

Ellie Warford led Wahoo with the top finish in sixth place overall with a time of 18:08.63 in the girl’s gold race. Coming in 14th overall was Aaralyn Dunlap, who posted an 18:49.49.

For the Warrior boys, Ales Adamec battled to an 11th place finish and got to the line in a time of 15:02.05. Three spots back in 14th overall was Logan Kleffner who ran a 15:16.61.

Next through the line for Wahoo was Madden Dwerlkotte, who clocked a 16:15.03 followed by Keegan Brigham in 28th place in a time of 16:19.29.

Patrik Adamec rounded out the runners for the Warriors boy’s by getting 39th overall by running a 17:01.07.

Competing in the junior varsity race for the Wahoo girls were Addisyn Darling, Anica Gannon and Mackenzie Chadwell. Darling got 17th place and posted a 22:47.88, Gannon ended up in 18th place and ran a 23:08.71 and Chadwell took 30th place and got to the line in 24:52.68.

Anthony Maple was the lead runner for the Warriors in the boy’s junior varsity race with a time of 16:44.86 in seventh place and Logan Lihs took 17th place and clocked a 17:25.44.

Earning 31st and 35th place were Chandler Beasley and Tatum Nelson who ran an 18:22.73 and an 18:42.12. Right behind them was Christopher Johnson and William Mortensen who clocked a 19:12.31 and a 19:31.10.

Next up for the Warriors is the Schuyler Invite on Aug. 31. Due to the expected heat, the time for the meet has been pushed up to 11 a.m.