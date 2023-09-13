WAHOO — Plattsmouth was the destination for the Wahoo girls golf team as they traveled to the Bay Hills Golf Club for a triangular on Sept. 5. At the competition, the Warriors came in third place behind Blair and Plattsmouth with a team score of 262.

“There were a lot of positives today,” Wahoo Head Coach Curtis Carlson said. “The girls played the tougher nine but still came away feeling good about their rounds. I look forward to seeing how many shots off their scores they can cut ... .”

Finishing with the top score for Wahoo at the meet was senior Teagan Watts with a 60. The highlight from her round was a birdie on the par four 18.

Off the tee, Watts hit the ball 75 yards away from the pin. From there, she used her wedge to get 25 feet from the hole and then putted it in on her third shot.

Alexis Jonas finished four shots behind Watts with a 64, and Erika Maldonado ended up carding 66.

For Maldonado, she had several chances to lower her score around the green. In the end, she wasn’t able to capitalize on some of her putts, which made her score rise.

Coming in fourth and rounding out the team score for the Warriors was Olivia Schneider who ended up shooting a 72.

Wahoo competed at the Blair Invite at River Wilds Golf Club on Sept. 11.