Experience is the name of the game when it comes to any sport, and the Wahoo volleyball team has plenty of it entering the 2023 season. The Warriors look to put that experience to good use as they try and make a push to get back to the top of C-1 in 2023.

“Last year we graduated one senior in Tiana, so I have a majority of my starters coming back,” Wahoo head coach Katie Peterson said. “It’s always nice to have returners back because they are used to playing with each other and they know the ins and the outs. This year’s group is just really special because they have been playing with each other since they were freshmen. They have gained a lot of confidence and have gotten stronger.”

Last year a very young Wahoo group battled all season and finished with a record of 18-16 and took home second place in the Trailblazer Conference.

The one thing that seemed to hurt the Warriors in 2022 was their lack of height in the middle. That won’t be an issue in 2023 with Gretchen Seagren, who transferred in from Oakland-Craig.

In her first two seasons with the Knights, Seagren played a big role in her squad winning the 2021 Class C-2 State Championship and getting third place in Class C-2 in 2022. Seagren should be able to solidify the middle for Wahoo with her 6-foot frame.

“She has been a great addition to our team so far,” Peterson said. “She is a 6-foot hitter and she has blended in well with us. It’s always nice to pick up that height.”

Another improvement for Wahoo according to Peterson is the serve game. She believes her group can improve upon the 295 ace serves that they had in the 2023 season.

“We have become more aggressive servers throughout the years,” Peterson said. “Obviously serve and receive will be a huge deal as well as we try to keep ourselves in system.”

The Warriors will once again play a very solid C-1 schedule that features several Class B opponents like Waverly, Norris and Bennington. They also play some tough Class C opponents like Oakland-Craig, Malcolm and Syracuse.

“We always want to make sure we are playing strong teams that way we are getting better,” Peterson said. “Our first official games are Aurora and Norris and that is always a really tough one. Those games always show us where we are at and what we still need to be working on. We just got to be ready to play and it doesn’t matter who we play we got to be prepared.”

As Wahoo prepares for the new season, they know if they can play within themselves, they will be perfectly fine. Every single girl on the court has that knowledge from last year and summer volleyball to take this team to the next level.

“All the girls on my team have gotten a lot smarter,” Peterson said. “Almost all of my team is playing club volleyball right now. As you go into the season it’s all about being smart volleyball players and then playing as a team. I think we have done that and it will continue to get better throughout the season.”

The Warriors will be taking part in the Varsity Hall of Fame Jamboree at Papillion-La Vista South on Aug. 17. They play Elkhorn North at 5:00 p.m. and then Papillion-La Vista South at 7:00 p.m.