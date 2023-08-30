WAHOO — The Wahoo girls golf team started off the 2023 season with a home dual against Schuyler on Aug. 21 at the Hilltop Country Club in Wahoo. It was less than ideal conditions with the girls having to battle temperatures that reached triple digits.

“With the heat index well over 100, the girls had to battle extreme conditions,” Wahoo head coach Curtis Carlson said.

Despite the hot temperatures, Warriors senior Teagan Watts performed well in her first meet of her career by shooting a 61. The highlights of her round were a bogey on holes three and four.

Coming in five shots behind Watts was Alexis Jonas, who carded a 66. This was a career-best round for Jonas in her second year of high school golf.

“Facing extreme heat and humidity, I was really pleased with how the girls persevered through their rounds,” Carlson said. “It was brutal on the course and the girls kept battling. I was really pleased with how Teagan and Alexis played. Both shot career-best rounds.”

Wahoo was supposed to be at the Beatrice Invite on Aug. 22, but the meet was canceled because of the warm temperatures. The Warriors were at the Fremont Bergan quadrangular at the Fremont Country Club on Aug. 29.