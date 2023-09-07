WAHOO- In a game that came down to the wire, the Class B No. 6 Wahoo Softball Team was able to knock off Beatrice 7-6 at home on August 29. Despite getting the victory, the Warriors were outhit by the Lady Orange nine to seven.

With two outs in the bottom of the first, Wahoo was able to grab the early 2-0 lead. The runs were driving on a single from Ava Lausterer to right field and then a double by Lilly Harris to left field.

The Warriors got one more run when Harris stole home on a wild pitch.

After being held scoreless in the second, Wahoo put up four runs in the third. Lausterer knocked in the two with a double left field and then Madelyn Snyder hit a two-run homer to center that put the Warriors up 7-0.

Beatrice finally got on the scoreboard with one run in the fourth. They tacked on five more runs in the fifth to pull back within one run of Wahoo.

That ended up being as close as the Lady Orange would get with Kassidy Beavers slamming the door shut with back-to-back shutout innings in the sixth and seventh. The senior pitched seven innings gave up two earned runs and struck out two batters.

A day earlier, the Warriors took on Omaha Gross Catholic in another home game. Wahoo erased an early 1-0 deficit and picked up a 7-1 victory.

The offense for Wahoo finally got going against the Cougars in the third with a pair of singles from Sidney Smart and Adelia Dunlap. A fielder’s choice made on a hit from Lanta Hitz scored Smart and tied the contest.

Back-to-back singles from Lausterer and Harris resulted in three more runs and increased the Warriors edge to 4-1.

Wahoo got three more in the fourth thanks to a solo home run to center by Lausterer and then a two-run shot to left field by Snyder.

All driving in two runs on two hits were Lausterer, Harris and Snyder. Hitz finished with one run batted in.

Starting the game and pitching seven innings, giving up no earned runs and setting down three batters on strikes was Lilly Obert.

For the first time on the week, the Warriors picked up a shutout when they took on Elkhorn on August 31 on the road. The architect of the 6-0 shutout was Beavers who pitched seven innings, gave up no earned runs and had four strikeouts.

Ending up with two hits and two runs batted in was Lanta Hitz and both Lausterer and Snyder drove in one run.

The Warriors took on Class B No. 3 Bennington at home on Sept. 5. They then travel to play at Nebraska City at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 7.