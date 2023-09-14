The Class B No. 5 Wahoo softball team was one strike away from defeating Class B No. 3 Bennington at home in a 4-1 loss on Sept. 5. It was a great confidence boost for the Warriors to know they could play with the Badgers, but the loss still stung.

“We tied for the last spot in Class B this year with Wayne,” Wahoo head coach Trina Christen said. “A lot of people don’t think we can do this after what we lost last year. They have bought into what we’re doing and trust in the new pitchers that we have. We don’t just want to be competitive with the best teams, but we want to beat them.”

Up until the bottom of the fifth, it was a pitcher’s dual with both teams remaining scoreless.

In that half inning, Kassidy Beavers came up with a single to left field and Lilly Obert doubled to center.

Another single by Hannah Herrera on a bunt put the Warriors in a pickle. The Badgers threw the ball to second base and got Obert out, but in the process pinch runner Olivia Wesely stole home to put Wahoo ahead 1-0.

Despite trailing by one, Bennington was not going to go down without a fight. To start the top of the seventh, they got a pair of singles that put two runners on.

Kassidy Beavers responded to the fast start to the inning by the Badgers by getting out the next batters on a sac bunt and a strikeout.

With a no balls and two strikes on Julissa Hauder, the senior got a hit that scored two runs. The Badgers would tack on two more runs with another single to extend their advantage.

The Warriors got two runners on via walk in the bottom half of the inning but failed to get them across the plate.

Pitching all seven innings as the starter for Wahoo was Beavers. The senior gave up four earned runs and struck out eight batters.

Next up for the Warriors was a matchup with conference foe Nebraska City on the road. A 17-hit performance helped Wahoo knock off the Pioneers 16-5.

In the contest, the Warriors scored in every inning except the second. Wahoo put up six runs in the first and fourth innings and also scored four runs in the third.

Lanta Hitz had three hits and four RBIs and Sidney Smart, Adelia Dunlap and Beavers came up with at least two hits and drove in three runs. Hannah Herrera had two hits and two RBIs and Obert drove in one run.

In four innings of work, Beavers gave up five earned runs.

The Warriors played in a triangular at Tekamah with Tekamah-Herman and Class C No. 8 Douglas County West on Sept. 12. They will be back in action at Class B No. 9 Ralston at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 14.