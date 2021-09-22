Walk for Paws to celebrate 15th year

WAHOO – Saunders County Lost Pets (SCLP) founder Deborah Wilcox is amazed at the support SCLP and the Walk for Paws event have received over the last 15 years.
Wilcox will present the 15th annual Walk for Paws on Oct. 3 at 4 p.m. starting at Placek Park in Wahoo. Wilcox estimated that SCLP has been able to raise around $10,000 to $15,000 each year which has helped find many animals a home.
“It’s one of our biggest ones (fundraisers) that we do every year,” Wilcox said.
The funds SCLP raises at events like Walk for Paws goes toward utilities, animal care like neutering, spaying, vaccinations and microchips and veterinarian bills.
Over the years, the event has matured into something much more organized and attended, Wilcox said. It was originally instituted by SCLP to get more community involvement and spread the word of what the grassroot organization is trying to do.
The event has also changed locations.
“The first one was at Smith Park and we had a local route town that we went out on Highway 77,” Wilcox said. “We also had one at the start of the fairgrounds. We tried a couple different routes.”
This year, Wilcox said they considered including vendors at this walking event, but with COVID-19 they decided to keep it “scaled back.”
“We just decided to keep it scaled back a little bit and let everybody do their social distancing still and keep everybody safe but yet still having a good time bringing their pet and celebrating adoptions,” Wilcox said.
Wilcox said the support SCLP has received through this event has been humbling and a “blessing.”
“It’s just amazing to have the support that we have and the people who contribute towards it, our sponsors and people who come and walk their pets,” Wilcox said. “The shelter started out as such a grassroots effort and now it’s grown to be just an amazing thing.”
Elsie Stormberg is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at elsie.stormberg@wahoonewspaper.com.