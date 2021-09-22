Walk for Paws to celebrate 15th year

WAHOO – Saunders County Lost Pets (SCLP) founder Deborah Wilcox is amazed at the support SCLP and the Walk for Paws event have received over the last 15 years.

Wilcox will present the 15th annual Walk for Paws on Oct. 3 at 4 p.m. starting at Placek Park in Wahoo. Wilcox estimated that SCLP has been able to raise around $10,000 to $15,000 each year which has helped find many animals a home.

“It’s one of our biggest ones (fundraisers) that we do every year,” Wilcox said.

The funds SCLP raises at events like Walk for Paws goes toward utilities, animal care like neutering, spaying, vaccinations and microchips and veterinarian bills.

Over the years, the event has matured into something much more organized and attended, Wilcox said. It was originally instituted by SCLP to get more community involvement and spread the word of what the grassroot organization is trying to do.

The event has also changed locations.

“The first one was at Smith Park and we had a local route town that we went out on Highway 77,” Wilcox said. “We also had one at the start of the fairgrounds. We tried a couple different routes.”