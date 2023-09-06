WAHOO — The Class C-1 No. 10 Wahoo volleyball team pushed their record to 5-1 on the season by winning their home invitational on Sept. 2. On the day, the Warriors finished 3-0 with victories over Lincoln Christian, Ord and Crete.

To start the tournament off, Wahoo faced off with Lincoln Christian. Despite spots of inconsistency, the Warriors knocked off the Crusaders in straight sets 25-19 and 25-16.

“I think we’re still trying to figure out how we blend together as a team,” Wahoo head coach Katie Peterson said. “We just got to really focus on siding out and if we’re erroring, we are erroring inside the court. I felt once we figured that out we were playing better and were just being more consistent.”

In the opening set, the Warriors jumped out to a 9-6 lead thanks to a block from Gretchen Seagren and an ace by McKenna Smith. They followed that up with a pair of kills from Audrey Waido and Josie Larson that stretched Wahoo’s edge to four points.

Late in the set, it was Christian who battled back to tie things up at 18. The Warriors responded by winning seven of eight points as they went on to win by six.

Seagren continued to be a fierce competitor into the second set and picked up a kill that gave Wahoo a two-point edge. A block from Cameryn Sather and Seagren a few plays later extended the Warriors lead to 5-2.

Once again, the Crusaders got close at 12-10 midway through the set only for Wahoo to pick up their play in the end in a nine-point set win and 2-0 match victory.

Teaming up for 15 of the 24 kills for the Warriors in the match were Seagren and Larson. Both players are showing they are reliable targets for Wahoo in the early season.

“They are super consistent players for us,” Peterson said. “We know when we set the ball they are going to be aggressive with it and that’s always nice to have on our team.”

Leading the Warriors with eight kills, one ace, two blocks, four digs and one assist was Seagren. Larson had seven kills and nine digs while Waido finished with 18 assists, eight digs, two aces and a kill.

Picking up four kills, two aces and 11 digs was McKenna Smith and Chloe Kasischke had three kills, two blocks and one dig.

Next up on the slate for Wahoo was Ord who lost in straight sets to Christian. The Warriors controlled the match from start to finish and won the opening set 25-17 and the second set 25-14.

At the net, Wahoo had a .242 hitting percentage in the match. They also finished with six aces and dug out 40 balls of the Chanticleers.

Smith had a great match with seven kills, seven digs and one assist and Larson ended up with five kills, 14 digs and four assists.

Defensively, Waido came up with 16 assists, eight digs, three aces and five kills.

In the title match of the tournament, the Warriors took on Crete. To reach the finals the Cardinals had beat Blair and Omaha Concordia earlier in the day.

Wahoo was given everything they could in a 25-18 and 29-27 victory.

Both teams had low hitting percentages in the match with the Warriors hitting .192 and the Cardinals finishing with a .121. The difference was Wahoo had seven blocks compared to three for Crete.

Pacing the Warriors with seven kills, one ace, two blocks and two digs was Seagren and Smith compiled six kills, one ace, two blocks, four digs and one assist. At the service line, Larson had six aces to go along with four kills and seven digs and Waido had 15 assists, 12 digs, 1 block and 1 kill.

This week Wahoo traveled to play Class C-1 No. 8 Platteview on Sept. 5. Heading into the match the Trojans were undefeated at 6-0.