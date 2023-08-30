WAHOO — A stifling defense and a few special teams plays helped the Class C-1 No.7 Wahoo Football Team knock off Class C-1 No. 5 Pierce 23-6 at home on Aug. 25. This win also signified the 150th career victory for Warriors head coach Chad Fox.

“We have had a lot of great players who have come through that made that happen,” Fox said. “I’m glad to be a part of it and to be around this as long as I have is as big of an honor as anything.”

Early on in the contest, Jase Kaminski, who was making his first start at quarterback, ran for a 35-yard score to get Wahoo on the scoreboard. That was followed up by an extra point kick from Emilio Zaragoza that gave the Warriors a 7-0 lead.

Still in the first, Pierce was backed up near their own goal line. Barrett Lavaley was able to rip into the backfield and get a sack for a safety that extended Wahoo’s edge to 9-0.

The Bluejays battled back in the second quarter and pulled within three with a seven-yard touchdown pass. After Pierce missed the extra point, the score was 9-6 in favor of the Warriors at halftime.

On Wahoo’s opening possession of the second half, their offense continued to struggle and get its footing. They were given a lifeline when Pierce fumbled the ball on the punt return and Caden Smart recovered the ball deep in the Bluejays territory.

The Warriors capitalized on the mistake when Kaminski threw a seven-yard strike to Sam Marxsen in the end zone. Zargoza converted another extra point to give Wahoo a two possession lead once again at 16-6.

“We preach special teams a lot,” Fox said. “Special Teams don’t necessarily get the same amount of snaps as offense or defense. Usually, the twenty or so special team plays that you have are huge momentum plays. That play gave us the momentum we needed to have and break the score open a little bit.”

In the fourth, Wahoo put the final touches on the victory over the Class C-1 defending State Champions with a four-yard run from Noah Bordovsky for a score.

“These guys are good,” Fox said. “It was a little hiccup for them tonight, but these guys are going to win their games. It was good to be able to find the end zone in the second half when we needed to and get the win. Anytime you can start the year with a win it’s a good feeling.”

From the quarterback position, Kaminski completed seven passes for 82 yards. He also rushed for 45 yards and found the end zone once.

Finishing with 11 yards on eight carries and one touchdown was Bordovsky and Marxsen had seven receiving yards and a score.

Barrett Lavaley led the Warriors defense with 11 tackles and a sack that went for a safety. Getting 10 tackles and one sack was Harrison Krueger.

Picking off a pass to end the game was Marxsen and Smart had the fumble recovery that helped jump start Wahoo in the second half.

The road doesn’t get any easier for the Warriors who travel to Class C-1 No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood for a 7 p.m. game on Sept. 1. In their first contest, the Bluejays defeated Class C-1 No. 10 Columbus Lakeview 28-3 on the road.