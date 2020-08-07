WAHOO – The Wahoo Senior Center reopened last month after being shut down for nearly four months by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senior Center Director Sarah Kruse said the facility opened its doors to the public on July 13 and is opening in phases. They are not providing meals at this time. Instead, the Meals on Wheels food delivery service will continue in the community.
Visitors can come to the senior center in small groups. They will have their temperature taken at the door and are required to wear face masks. The masks can only be taken off when using the fitness room, Kruse said.
The senior center regulars are slowly starting to come back to the facility, Kruse said. So far it has been small groups, which has worked fine.
“If a large number of people come, we will have to start to have people scheduling their time (at the center),” she said.
The Wahoo Senior Center is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. These hours are different than the pre-pandemic hours, when the center was open until 4:30 p.m., Kruse said.
The Thrift Store at the senior center reopened on June 29. Kruse said there has been a steady stream of customers since the doors opened, but never too many to create issues with social distancing. Wearing face masks is encouraged by customers, but not required.
The hours at the store have also been altered because of the pandemic, Kruse said. The store is opened Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., one less day than before.
