Wahoo Senior Center News

During the winter months, if Wahoo Public Schools are closed due to weather, there is no meal program, no Busy Wheels and no thrift store at the Wahoo Senior Center. Call ahead and see what programs might be available.
On Monday 10 Point Pitch was played. Coming in first place was Jerry Wade and second place was Dave Konecky.
On Tuesday and Thursday mornings, there was Tai Chi. Tai Chi is a slow moving exercise that helps with balance and strengthening. In the afternoon bingo was played. Beth Kellogg, Karen Swanson, Ima Jean Alley and Gladys Cihal were winners.
On Wednesday, the Bridge group got together and cards were played in the afternoon.
On Thursday, attendees practiced Tai Chi in the morning. In the afternoon, Pinochle and Tarocks were played. Bernie Sladky took the top spot in Pinochle, second place was Al Bruenes and third place was Sarah Kruse.
Pitch and Pinochle were played again on Friday. In the Pinochle game, Cheryl Ell won first place, Cindy Ullery second place and Bernie Sladky third place. The girls team won the Pitch game.
Saunders Medical Center provides excellent meals for the Meal Program at $4.00 per meal. Call the Senior Center the day before to order a meal. Delivery is available for those who qualify. Call the Senior Center for more information. The Wahoo Senior Services hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Activities
Monday, March 22: 1 p.m. 10 Point Pitch
Tuesday, March 23: 9 a.m. Tai Chi, 1 p.m. Bingo
Wednesday, March 24: 1 p.m. Liverpool Rummy
Thursday, March 25: 9 a.m. Tai Chi; 9:30 a.m.; 12:30 p.m., Tarocks; 1 p.m. Pinochle
Friday, March 26: 1 p.m. Open Cards
The Busy Wheels program is still active, but the time and the days available might be a little different than in the past. Call to make an appointment for a ride. The telephone number is 402-443-4463.
The Senior Center has an exercise room that is free to anyone 55 years and older.
The Community Thrift Shop is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The telephone number is 402-443-5168.
If interested in volunteering, please call or stop in to the Senior Center.