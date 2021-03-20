Wahoo Senior Center News

During the winter months, if Wahoo Public Schools are closed due to weather, there is no meal program, no Busy Wheels and no thrift store at the Wahoo Senior Center. Call ahead and see what programs might be available.

On Monday 10 Point Pitch was played. Coming in first place was Jerry Wade and second place was Dave Konecky.

On Tuesday and Thursday mornings, there was Tai Chi. Tai Chi is a slow moving exercise that helps with balance and strengthening. In the afternoon bingo was played. Beth Kellogg, Karen Swanson, Ima Jean Alley and Gladys Cihal were winners.

On Wednesday, the Bridge group got together and cards were played in the afternoon.

On Thursday, attendees practiced Tai Chi in the morning. In the afternoon, Pinochle and Tarocks were played. Bernie Sladky took the top spot in Pinochle, second place was Al Bruenes and third place was Sarah Kruse.

Pitch and Pinochle were played again on Friday. In the Pinochle game, Cheryl Ell won first place, Cindy Ullery second place and Bernie Sladky third place. The girls team won the Pitch game.