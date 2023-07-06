On Monday we played 10 Point Pitch. Coming in first place was Vince Konecky, second place was Melissa Konecky and third place was Kathy Urban.

On Tuesday and Thursday mornings, we have Tai Chi. Tai Chi is a slowing moving exercise that helps with balance and strengthening. In the afternoon Bingo and Bunco met. In Bingo, lucky winners were Marianne Long, Carol Kralik, Birdie Coutts and Gladys Cihal. In Bunco, lucky winners were Joan Musil, Delores Woita, Bernice Houska and Cheryl Ell.

On Wednesday, we played bridge and trivia in the afternoon. Winning the trivia game in the afternoon were Cindy Ullery and Joy Shanahan.

On Thursday we did Tai Chi in the morning. In the afternoon, we played Pinochle. Coming in first place was Bernie Sladky, second place was Dave Konecky and third place was Al Gruenes.

On Friday afternoon, we had a 13 Point Pitch Tournament. It was great to have 24 people to play. Coming in first place was Al Gruenes and Sharon Andresen, second place was Bev Bond and Jim Lamprecht, third place was Ilene Divis and Suzan Kruce, fourth place was Patti Cerny and Doreen Peterson, fifth place was Joy Shanahan and Cindy Ullery, sixth place was Mary Ann and Anthony Osmera.

We have excellent meals for our Meal Program at $4/meal. We do have to know the day before if you are going to eat so we can order them. We also deliver meals on wheels to those that qualify. Please call us for more information. The Wahoo Senior Services hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities

Monday, July 10, 1 p.m. 10 Point Pitch

Tuesday, July 11, 9 a.m. Tai Chi, 1 p.m. Bingo, 1 p.m. Bunco!

Wednesday, July 12, 1 p.m., Bridge