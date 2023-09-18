On Monday we played 10-point pitch. Coming first place was Twila Wade, second place was Linda Kapple, third place was Mary Ann Osmera and fourth place was Kathy Urban.

On Tuesday and Thursday we have Tai Chi. Tai Chi is a slowing moving exercise that helps with balance and strengthening. In the afternoon we played Bingo and Bunco. In Bingo, the lucky winners were Ilene Divis, Marianne Long, Carol Kralik and Karen Swanson. In Bunco, the winners were Joan Musil, Bernice Houska, Deloris Woita and Twila Wade.

On Wednesday in the afternoon, we played bridge.

On Thursday we did Tai Chi in the morning. In the afternoon, we played pinochle. Coming in first place was Cheryl Ell, second place was Cindy Ullery and third place was Al Gruenes.

On Friday afternoon, we enjoyed our September birthday party with entertainment from Joe Cockson. Afterwards, we played pitch and pinochle. Coming in first place for pitch was Joy Shanahan, second place was Wilma Wolfe and third place was Kathy Urban. In pinochle, coming in first place was Ilene Divis, second place was Bernie Sladky and third place was Dave Konecky.

We have excellent meals for our Meal Program at $4 per meal. We do have to know the day before if you are going to eat so we can order them. We also deliver meals on wheels to those that qualify. Please call us for more information. The Wahoo Senior Services hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities

Monday, Sept 25: 1 p.m., 10 Point Pitch

Tuesday, Sept 26: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 1 p.m., Bingo; 1 p.m., Bunco

Wednesday, Sept 27: 1 p.m., Bridge

Thursday, Sept 28: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 1 p.m., Pinochle

Friday, Sept 29: 1 p.m., 13 Point Pitch

Tournament

Please call if you are wondering about the hours and days that the Busy Wheels run. The telephone number is 443-4463.

The Senior Center has a great exercise room, and it is free to anyone 55 years and older. Come take a look at what equipment there is to use.

The Community Thrift Shop is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The telephone number is 443-5168.

If you are interested in volunteering, please call or stop in to the Senior Center.