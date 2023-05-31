Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WAHOO – Construction remains on schedule for the facilities update project at Wahoo Public Schools.

Superintendent Brandon Lavaley reported that crews were digging footings last week and should be pouring them soon.

The Wahoo Board of Education signed an agreement last month with Russel Koch to provide contracted services for the project at an amount not to exceed $500 a month.

Koch will help with the construction process by reviewing pay applications and other documents for the project, Lavaley said.

The $40 million facilities update project will add 19 classrooms, an expanded cafeteria, a competition gymnasium fitted for PE classes and sports practices, improved career technical education (CTE) classrooms, a new entrance, expanded parking, new HVAC systems and other amenities to the middle school/high school.

Lavaley said Koch is expected to start work June 1.