WAKEFIELD – The Wahoo State Bank Senior Reds were able to pick up a pair of victories in the Wakefield Tournament on June 10 and 11. They were against the Dredge Possums 18 and Unders 6-2 and Security First Regulators 15-4.

In the opening round against Dredge, the Seniors got back-to-back singles from Joseph Klein and Brandon Greenfield to start the third inning. That was followed up by a double from Trent Barry to center that scored them both and made it 2-0 in favor of the Reds.

The Possums wasted no time tying the game back up in the top of the fifth. Their runs came in on a wild pitch and an error at first base.

In the bottom half of the inning, Owen Hancock led things off with a line drive to left field. He would eventually get around to third base and was knocked in on a single to left field by Grant Ryan.

Courtesy runner John Lilly came on for Ryan to run the bases. He used his speed to steal home and put Wahoo in front 4-2.

The scoring for the Reds concluded in the sixth inning when they tacked on another two runs. They were driven in by Kael Eddie on a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded and a double by Barry to left field.

Finishing with two hits and three RBIs was Barry. Eddie and Ryan drove in one run apiece.

Eddie also pitched six innings, gave up one earned run and struck out nine batters.

Next up was Wahoo’s second game of the day against the Security First Regulators. It was a close game up until the top of the fifth when the Reds broke it open with eight runs.

With no outs in the inning, Jonas Schnakenberg reached base on an error. Lilly was then walked and Eddie singled to load the bases. Next up was Brandon Greenfield and Barry, who each singled to right and left field, and increased Wahoo’s advantage out to 10-4.

Three errors by Security First and a single to center field by Eli Johnston plated the final five runs in what was an 11-run victory for the Reds.

Barry had two hits and four RBIs. Hancock, Ryan, Johnston and Nelson each had at least one hit and drove in two runs and Greenfield ended up with one hit and one run batted in.

Starting the game and pitching two innings with no earned runs and five strikeouts was Schnakenberg. Lilly, Ryan and Stebbing each went one inning and had at least one strikeout.

On Sunday, Wahoo met up with Wayne in a game that went to extra innings. In the bottom of the eighth, Barry walked in the winning run in a 1-0 defeat.

Despite losing the game, Johnston pitched 7.1 innings, gave up one earned run and struck out 16 Wayne batters. Barry went 0.1 innings, gave up no earned runs and had one strikeout.

Earlier in the week, the Reds were on the road once again this time at Seward on June 7. Wahoo put up three runs in the first and four runs in the seventh in a 9-5 victory over the Bluejays.

Ending up with one hit and three RBIs was Hancock. Schnakenberg, Johnston, Barry, Stebbing and Eddie each had at least one hit and one run batted in.

Starting the game was Hancock, who pitched one inning, gave up three earned runs and had two strikeouts. Giving up no runs in two and three innings pitched were Johnston and Schnakenberg.

Seth Williams closed the final inning out on the mound and gave up two earned runs on three hits.

This week Wahoo was at Blair on June 13. The next day they played a Seniors only game at Omaha Roncalli.