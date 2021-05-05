Wahoo Police Log

Monday, April 26
1:16 a.m., Officer responded to an alarm, 400 block of N. Broadway St.
3:42 a.m., Officer responded to an alarm, 400 block of N. Broadway St.
9:38 a.m., Officer conducted an investigation, 700 block of N. Laurel Ave.
12:48 p.m., Officer assisted with a driver’s license pickup at the station.
12:56 p.m., Officer assisted with a driver’s license pickup at the station.
1:05 p.m., Officer conducted an investigation, 700 block of N. Laurel Ave.
1:11 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake.
3:08 p.m., Officer conducted a welfare check, 200 block of E. First St.
3:20 p.m., Officer responded to a traffic complaint, 2200 block of N. Locust St.
3:38 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, 16th St.
5:11 p.m., Officer responded to a report of an accident with property damage, 800 block of N. Hackberry St.
8:29 p.m., Officer responded to a report of suspicious activity, 1300 block of E. 34th St.
Tuesday, April 27
7:18 a.m., Officer assisted another agency at the station.
7:44 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a dog at large.
1:20 p.m., Officer responded to a traffic complaint, 15th St.
2:11 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 1400 block of Mark Dr.
7:30 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 700 block of W. Eighth St.
10:13 p.m., Officer conducted a welfare check, 900 block of N. Walnut St.
Wednesday, April 28
12:30 a.m., Officer conducted a welfare check, 1000 block of N. Cottonwood Dr.
10:52 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a dog at large, 1400 block of W. 13th St.
11:52 a.m., Officer responded to an animal complaint, 200 block of E. 18th St.
12:50 p.m., Officer conducted a records check at the station.
6:55 p.m., Officer responded to a report of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, 1600 block of N. Linden St.
10:51 p.m., Officer responded to a report of suspicious activity, Fairway Dr.
Thursday, April 29
5:26 a.m., Officer conducted an investigation, 700 block of Laurel Ave.
9:30 a.m., Officer conducted a program at the corrections center.
11 a.m., Officer conducted a program at the station.
12:34 p.m., Officer responded to SMC for a report of child abuse/neglect.
1:16 p.m., Officer responded to a report of an accident with property damage, 400 block of E. Seventh St.
4:22 p.m., Officer responded to a report of found property, 1000 block of N. Maple St.
8:29 p.m., Officer responded to a report of found property, 700 block of N. Elm St.
8:51 p.m., Officer responded to an animal complaint, Ninth St.
Friday, April 30
12:57 a.m., Officer conducted a vehicle traffic stop, 12th St.
3:30 a.m., Officer issued off-street parking citations.