 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wahoo Police Log
0 comments

Wahoo Police Log

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, April 26

1:16 a.m., Officer responded to an alarm, 400 block of N. Broadway St.

3:42 a.m., Officer responded to an alarm, 400 block of N. Broadway St.

9:38 a.m., Officer conducted an investigation, 700 block of N. Laurel Ave.

12:48 p.m., Officer assisted with a driver’s license pickup at the station.

12:56 p.m., Officer assisted with a driver’s license pickup at the station.

1:05 p.m., Officer conducted an investigation, 700 block of N. Laurel Ave.

1:11 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake.

3:08 p.m., Officer conducted a welfare check, 200 block of E. First St.

3:20 p.m., Officer responded to a traffic complaint, 2200 block of N. Locust St.

3:38 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, 16th St.

5:11 p.m., Officer responded to a report of an accident with property damage, 800 block of N. Hackberry St.

8:29 p.m., Officer responded to a report of suspicious activity, 1300 block of E. 34th St.

Tuesday, April 27

7:18 a.m., Officer assisted another agency at the station.

7:44 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a dog at large.

1:20 p.m., Officer responded to a traffic complaint, 15th St.

2:11 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 1400 block of Mark Dr.

7:30 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 700 block of W. Eighth St.

10:13 p.m., Officer conducted a welfare check, 900 block of N. Walnut St.

Wednesday, April 28

12:30 a.m., Officer conducted a welfare check, 1000 block of N. Cottonwood Dr.

10:52 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a dog at large, 1400 block of W. 13th St.

11:52 a.m., Officer responded to an animal complaint, 200 block of E. 18th St.

12:50 p.m., Officer conducted a records check at the station.

6:55 p.m., Officer responded to a report of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, 1600 block of N. Linden St.

10:51 p.m., Officer responded to a report of suspicious activity, Fairway Dr.

Thursday, April 29

5:26 a.m., Officer conducted an investigation, 700 block of Laurel Ave.

9:30 a.m., Officer conducted a program at the corrections center.

11 a.m., Officer conducted a program at the station.

12:34 p.m., Officer responded to SMC for a report of child abuse/neglect.

1:16 p.m., Officer responded to a report of an accident with property damage, 400 block of E. Seventh St.

4:22 p.m., Officer responded to a report of found property, 1000 block of N. Maple St.

8:29 p.m., Officer responded to a report of found property, 700 block of N. Elm St.

8:51 p.m., Officer responded to an animal complaint, Ninth St.

Friday, April 30

12:57 a.m., Officer conducted a vehicle traffic stop, 12th St.

3:30 a.m., Officer issued off-street parking citations.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chauvin lawyer wants hearing to "impeach" verdict

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge: Kushner's apartment company violated consumer laws
National

Judge: Kushner's apartment company violated consumer laws

BALTIMORE (AP) — A judge in Maryland has ruled that an apartment company co-owned by Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump's son-in-law, repeatedly violated state consumer protection laws by collecting debts without required licenses, charging tenants improper fees and misrepresenting the condition of rental units.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics