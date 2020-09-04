Wahoo Police Log

Monday, Aug. 24
3 a.m., Officer issued off-street parking citation
4:52 a.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check
11:30 a.m., Officer presented a program
4:10 p.m., officer investigated report of an abandoned vehicle, 800 block of 10th St.
4:15 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 1600 block of N. Linden St.
7:05 p.m., Wahoo fire and rescue dispatched
8:36 p.m., Officer investigated report of a dog bite, 500 block W. 10th St.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
3:30 a.m., Officer issued off-street parking citation
7:50 a.m., Officer investigated report of an accident involving injury, Sloup Dr.
6:51 p.m., Wahoo rescue was dispatched, 1000 block of N. Pine St.
7:20 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop
9:00 p.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check
9:25 p.m., Officer investigated report of an open door/window
11:23 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop
Wednesday, Aug. 26
2 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation
8:12 a.m., Officer assisted with a lockout, 300 block of E. Fourth St.
7:08 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop
9:15 p.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check
10:46 p.m., Officer performed a welfare check, 1000 block of N. Chestnut St.
10:46 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop
11:22 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop
Thursday, Aug. 27
3 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation
5:39 a.m., Officer assisted an outside agency, 600 block of E. 13th St.
2:35 p.m., Officer responded to a report of an assault
3:07 p.m., Officer assisted with a lockout, 1100 block of N. Chestnut St.
3:46 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, 10th St.
4:45 p.m., Officer responded to a traffic complaint
9:09 p.m., Officer investigated report of suspicious activity, 1700 block of J Circle
9:12 p.m., Officer investigated report of suspicious activity on 15th St.
Friday, Aug. 28
1:50 a.m., Officer investigated report of an open door or window, 100 block of W. Fifth St.
3:00 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a traffic complaint
8:00 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a traffic complaint
12:17 p.m., Officer investigated a report of suspicious activity
3:00 p.m., Officer responded to report of a traffic complaint
3:39 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 300 block of E. Ninth St.
3:49 p.m., Officer investigated report of a dog at large
5:39 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a traffic complaint
5:51 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop
11:10 p.m., Officer investigated report of a traffic complaint
Saturday, Aug. 29
1:15 a.m., Officer investigated a report of a traffic complaint
2:43 a.m., Officer assisted an outside agency, 1200 block of N. Hackberry St.
5:15 a.m., Officer investigated a report of a traffic complaint, 1200 block of N. Chestnut St.
6:03 a.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop
5:45 p.m., Officer investigated a report of a traffic complaint
6:58 p.m., Officer investigated a report of excessive dog barking
6:58 p.m., Officer performed a welfare check, 1200 block of N. Hackberry St.
Sunday, Aug. 30
12:30 a.m., Officer investigated report of a traffic complaint, 1200 block of N. Chestnut St.
5:45 a.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop
11:33 a.m., Officer investigated a report of a disturbance, 1000 block of N. Orange St.
1 p.m., Officer investigated a report of a theft from an auto, 1200 block of N. Locust St.
5:29 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 1400 block of Mark Dr.
9:00 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a traffic complaint, 12th St.
10:27 p.m., Officer responded to a civil matter, 200 block of W. Second St.