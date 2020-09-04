 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wahoo Police Log
0 comments

Wahoo Police Log

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Monday, Aug. 24

3 a.m., Officer issued off-street parking citation

4:52 a.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check

11:30 a.m., Officer presented a program

4:10 p.m., officer investigated report of an abandoned vehicle, 800 block of 10th St.

4:15 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 1600 block of N. Linden St.

7:05 p.m., Wahoo fire and rescue dispatched

8:36 p.m., Officer investigated report of a dog bite, 500 block W. 10th St.

Tuesday, Aug. 25

3:30 a.m., Officer issued off-street parking citation

7:50 a.m., Officer investigated report of an accident involving injury, Sloup Dr.

6:51 p.m., Wahoo rescue was dispatched, 1000 block of N. Pine St.

7:20 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop

9:00 p.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check

9:25 p.m., Officer investigated report of an open door/window

11:23 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop

Wednesday, Aug. 26

2 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation

8:12 a.m., Officer assisted with a lockout, 300 block of E. Fourth St.

7:08 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop

9:15 p.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check

10:46 p.m., Officer performed a welfare check, 1000 block of N. Chestnut St.

10:46 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop

11:22 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop

Thursday, Aug. 27

3 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation

5:39 a.m., Officer assisted an outside agency, 600 block of E. 13th St.

2:35 p.m., Officer responded to a report of an assault

3:07 p.m., Officer assisted with a lockout, 1100 block of N. Chestnut St.

3:46 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, 10th St.

4:45 p.m., Officer responded to a traffic complaint

9:09 p.m., Officer investigated report of suspicious activity, 1700 block of J Circle

9:12 p.m., Officer investigated report of suspicious activity on 15th St.

Friday, Aug. 28

1:50 a.m., Officer investigated report of an open door or window, 100 block of W. Fifth St.

3:00 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a traffic complaint

8:00 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a traffic complaint

12:17 p.m., Officer investigated a report of suspicious activity

3:00 p.m., Officer responded to report of a traffic complaint

3:39 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 300 block of E. Ninth St.

3:49 p.m., Officer investigated report of a dog at large

5:39 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a traffic complaint

5:51 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop

11:10 p.m., Officer investigated report of a traffic complaint

Saturday, Aug. 29

1:15 a.m., Officer investigated a report of a traffic complaint

2:43 a.m., Officer assisted an outside agency, 1200 block of N. Hackberry St.

5:15 a.m., Officer investigated a report of a traffic complaint, 1200 block of N. Chestnut St.

6:03 a.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop

5:45 p.m., Officer investigated a report of a traffic complaint

6:58 p.m., Officer investigated a report of excessive dog barking

6:58 p.m., Officer performed a welfare check, 1200 block of N. Hackberry St.

Sunday, Aug. 30

12:30 a.m., Officer investigated report of a traffic complaint, 1200 block of N. Chestnut St.

5:45 a.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop

11:33 a.m., Officer investigated a report of a disturbance, 1000 block of N. Orange St.

1 p.m., Officer investigated a report of a theft from an auto, 1200 block of N. Locust St.

5:29 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 1400 block of Mark Dr.

9:00 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a traffic complaint, 12th St.

10:27 p.m., Officer responded to a civil matter, 200 block of W. Second St.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics