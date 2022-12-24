 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wahoo Police Log

Friday, Dec. 16

7:20 a.m., Disturbance, N. Hwy 77.

11:30 a.m., Traffic stop, Eighth and Chestnut.

11:54 a.m., Lockout, N. Locust St.

3:08 p.m., Field interview, Sycamore St.

5:23 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Sycamore.

8:02 p.m., Assist other agency, N. Linden St.

9:23 p.m., HHS intake.

Saturday, Dec. 17

6:40 p.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Chestnut St.

8:03 p.m., Suspicious activity, N. Hwy 77.

9:57 p.m., Accident/hit-and-run, 15th and Oak St.

Sunday, Dec. 18

10:34 a.m., Threats, N. Broadway St.

1:47 p.m., Lockout, N. Maple St.

3:18 p.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Chestnut St.

Monday. Dec. 19

8:58 a.m., Alarm, W. 15th St.

12:44 p.m., Transport, County Rd. J.

4:33 p.m., Traffic stop, Third and Walnut, Ashland.

5:47 p.m., Accident/hit and run, N. Chestnut St.

8:33 p.m., Suspicious activity, N. 77 Hwy.

8:33 p.m., Traffic stop, 23rd and Hackberry.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

5:27 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Locust.

1:44 p.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Chestnut.

2:22 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and First St.

2:34 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and Hwy 92.

3:23 p.m., Traffic stop, 20th and Chestnut.

4:32 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 109 and Hwy 92.

10:30 p.m., Fire call, N. Maple St.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

3:30 a.m., Disturbance/noise, N. Hackberry St.

4:58 a.m., Theft by shoplifting, Dry Run Dr.

6:52 a.m., Ambulance needed, Swedeburg Rd.

1:20 p.m., Drivers license pick up.

3:01 p.m., Traffic stop, Maly Blvd.

Thursday, Dec. 22

3:13 p.m., HHS intake.

3:57 p.m., Traffic stop, Dry Run Dr.

4:23 p.m., Welfare check.

4:28 p.m., Assist other agency, N. Linden St.

4:58 p.m., Escort, County Rd. J.

5:57 p.m., Dog at large, 11th and Linden.

