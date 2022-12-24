Wahoo Police Log

Friday, Dec. 16
7:20 a.m., Disturbance, N. Hwy 77.
11:30 a.m., Traffic stop, Eighth and Chestnut.
11:54 a.m., Lockout, N. Locust St.
3:08 p.m., Field interview, Sycamore St.
5:23 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Sycamore.
8:02 p.m., Assist other agency, N. Linden St.
9:23 p.m., HHS intake.
Saturday, Dec. 17
6:40 p.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Chestnut St.
8:03 p.m., Suspicious activity, N. Hwy 77.
9:57 p.m., Accident/hit-and-run, 15th and Oak St.
Sunday, Dec. 18
10:34 a.m., Threats, N. Broadway St.
1:47 p.m., Lockout, N. Maple St.
3:18 p.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Chestnut St.
Monday. Dec. 19
8:58 a.m., Alarm, W. 15th St.
12:44 p.m., Transport, County Rd. J.
4:33 p.m., Traffic stop, Third and Walnut, Ashland.
5:47 p.m., Accident/hit and run, N. Chestnut St.
8:33 p.m., Suspicious activity, N. 77 Hwy.
8:33 p.m., Traffic stop, 23rd and Hackberry.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
5:27 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Locust.
1:44 p.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Chestnut.
2:22 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and First St.
2:34 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and Hwy 92.
3:23 p.m., Traffic stop, 20th and Chestnut.
4:32 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 109 and Hwy 92.
10:30 p.m., Fire call, N. Maple St.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
3:30 a.m., Disturbance/noise, N. Hackberry St.
4:58 a.m., Theft by shoplifting, Dry Run Dr.
6:52 a.m., Ambulance needed, Swedeburg Rd.
1:20 p.m., Drivers license pick up.
3:01 p.m., Traffic stop, Maly Blvd.
Thursday, Dec. 22
3:13 p.m., HHS intake.
3:57 p.m., Traffic stop, Dry Run Dr.
4:23 p.m., Welfare check.
4:28 p.m., Assist other agency, N. Linden St.
4:58 p.m., Escort, County Rd. J.
5:57 p.m., Dog at large, 11th and Linden.