Friday, May 19
3:07 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and Co Rd 15.
3:19 a.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Elm.
3:38 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and Hackberry.
5:46 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Locust.
6:22 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and First St.
9:16 a.m., Lockout, N. Sycamore St.
5:12 p.m., Dog at large, Seventh and Locust.
8:15 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and Co Rd 17.
Saturday, May 20
4:08 a.m., Assist other agency, Cedar Bluffs.
9:39 a.m., Traffic complaint, W. 11th St.
People are also reading…
11:05 a.m., Escort, E. Second St.
11:40 a.m., Traffic complaint, Eighth and Orange.
3:31 p.m., Lockout, Hwy 109 and 34th St.
6 p.m., Assist party, W. Fifth St.
7:21 p.m., Lockout, E. Sloup Dr.
7:37 p.m., Harassment, E. Fourth St.
7:53 p.m., Traffic stop, Ninth and Linden.
9:27 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Elm.
Sunday, May 21
11:32 a.m., Lockout, N. Chestnut St.
12:18 p.m., Assist other agency, W. Eighth St.
1:16 p.m., Driving under the influence, N. Chestnut St.
1:21 p.m., Suspicious activity, Fifth and Maple.
10:12 p.m., Assist other agency, Hwy 92 and Co Rd 12, Mead.
10:31 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Chestnut.
11:14 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and Co Rd L.
11:36 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and Hwy 92
Monday, May 22
4:25 a.m., Traffic stop, 10th and Chestnut.
7:52 a.m., Traffic stop, 23rd and Hackberry.
8:23 a.m., Traffic stop, 17th and Chestnut.
12:07 p.m., Driver’s license pickup, police station.
1:20 p.m., Traffic stop, N. Chestnut St.
2:57 p.m., Vandalism, N. Linden St.
3 p.m., Traffic stop, N. Chestnut St.
3:06 p.m., Traffic stop, 25th and Chestnut St.
4:06 p.m., Welfare check.
4:42 p.m., Theft (all other), W. Ninth St.
5:31 p.m., Lockout, E. Sloup Dr.
10:52 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and Hackberry St.
Tuesday, May 23
8:23 a.m., Traffic stop, 10th and Chestnut.
9:09 a.m., Lockout, N. Maple St.
3:55 p.m., Traffic stop, 10th and Hackberry.
4:25 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Chestnut.
4:51 p.m., Traffic stop, N. Chestnut St.
5:39 p.m., Traffic stop, First St and Hwy 77.
5:41 p.m., Civil matter, N. Laurel Ave.
6:34 p.m., Traffic stop, 20th and Chestnut.
7:51 p.m., Overdose drug/alcohol.
9:16 p.m., Traffic stop, Second and Broadway.
10:27 p.m., Traffic stop, First St. and Hwy 92.
10:52 p.m., Traffic stop, 10th and Chestnut.
Wednesday, May 24
6:28 a.m., Assist other agency, N. Spruce St.
9:44 a.m., Theft from building, N. Linden St.
Thursday, May 25
4:55 a.m., Traffic stop, Chestnut and Hwy 77.
5:44 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Elm.
6:50 a.m., Assist other agency, Dry Run Dr.
10:18 a.m., Accident with property damage, W. Second St.
12:45 p.m., Lockout, N. Hackberry St.
12:48 p.m., Traffic stop, Second and Locust.
1:02 p.m., Hazardous material, N. Chestnut St.
1:56 p.m., Theft (all other), Dry Run Dr.
5:14 p.m., Assist other agency, N. Hackberry St.
8:21 p.m., Lockout, N. Hackberry St.
10:30 p.m., Dog bite, N. Sycamore St.
11:04 p.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Chestnut.
11:16 p.m., Disturbance, N. Broadway St.
11:27 p.m., Investigation, N. Hackberry St.