Friday, June 9

11:57 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, 10th and Chestnut

1:39 p.m., Accident/property damage, N. Chestnut St.

9:35 a.m., Fraud, N. Hackberry St.

2:10 a.m., Vehicle stop by officer, First and Locust

Saturday, June 10

11:07 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Fifth and Linden

9:23 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, 15th and Pine

9:02 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, First and Chestnut

8:47 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, 15th and Broadway

6:23 p.m., Lockout, W. Fifth St.

10:24 a.m., Accident/personal injury, Hwy 92 and 31st St.

8:18 a.m., Traffic control, E. Second St.

7:54 a.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 17

7:22 a.m., Ambulance needed, Fourth and Orange

Sunday, June 11

11:56 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 92 and Hwy 77

11:51 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 77 and Hwy 92

9:58 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Sixth and Chestnut

9:15 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, W A St. and Chestnut

9:07 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Seventh and Walnut

6:47 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, 14th and Linden

6:26 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, 23th and Chestnut

3:41 p.m., Lost property, N Broadway St.

3:34 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Fifth and Linden

Monday, June 12

11:34 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, 14th and Walnut

11:05 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Second and Chestnut

5:06 p.m., Accident/property damage, E. 12th St.

4:28 p.m., Assist other agency, Hwy 77 and Platte River Bridge, Fremont

2:59 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, First and Hwy 77

1:25 p.m., Criminal mischief, Oak St.

12:02 p.m., Abuse/neglect child

9:26 a.m., Escort, E. Second St.

4:26 a.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 77 and County Rd. K

4:09 a.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 15th

3:56 a.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 15th

12:29 a.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Fifth and Broadway

12:13 a.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Chestnut and Sloup

Tuesday, June 13

6:09 p.m., Search warrant, N. Beech St.

4:27 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer

3:27 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, 23rd and Chestnut St.

2:33 p.m., Dog at large, N. Sycamore St.

1:18 p.m., Dog at large, N. Linden St.

12:48 p.m., Suspicious activity, E. Sixth St.

11:52 a.m., Driver’s license pick up.

10:11 a.m., Lockout, County Rd. 18

9:31 a.m., Vandalism, Commercial Park Rd.

6:22 a.m., Burglary/business, E. Fifth St.

2:12 a.m., Suspicious activity, W. 16th St.

Wednesday, June 14

10:45 p.m., Disturbance/ noise, N. Orange St.

9:16 p.m., Harassment/personal, E. 12th St.

8:59 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Eighth and Chestnut

3:29 p.m., Lockout, W. Sloup Dr.

5:33 a.m., Investigation, N. Hackberry St.

1:15 a.m., HHS intake

1:09 a.m., HHS intake

1:06 a.m., HHS intake

Thursday, June 15

11:41 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, S. Chestnut St.

11:25 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, 15th and Chestnut

8:21 p.m., Dog at large, E. 12th St.

4:29 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 92 and Hwy 77

5:30 a.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 92 and Hackberry

1:37 a.m., Welfare check, Dry Run Dr.