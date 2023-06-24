Friday, June 9
11:57 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, 10th and Chestnut
1:39 p.m., Accident/property damage, N. Chestnut St.
9:35 a.m., Fraud, N. Hackberry St.
2:10 a.m., Vehicle stop by officer, First and Locust
Saturday, June 10
11:07 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Fifth and Linden
9:23 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, 15th and Pine
9:02 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, First and Chestnut
8:47 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, 15th and Broadway
6:23 p.m., Lockout, W. Fifth St.
10:24 a.m., Accident/personal injury, Hwy 92 and 31st St.
People are also reading…
8:18 a.m., Traffic control, E. Second St.
7:54 a.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 17
7:22 a.m., Ambulance needed, Fourth and Orange
Sunday, June 11
11:56 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 92 and Hwy 77
11:51 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 77 and Hwy 92
9:58 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Sixth and Chestnut
9:15 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, W A St. and Chestnut
9:07 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Seventh and Walnut
6:47 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, 14th and Linden
6:26 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, 23th and Chestnut
3:41 p.m., Lost property, N Broadway St.
3:34 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Fifth and Linden
Monday, June 12
11:34 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, 14th and Walnut
11:05 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Second and Chestnut
5:06 p.m., Accident/property damage, E. 12th St.
4:28 p.m., Assist other agency, Hwy 77 and Platte River Bridge, Fremont
2:59 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, First and Hwy 77
1:25 p.m., Criminal mischief, Oak St.
12:02 p.m., Abuse/neglect child
9:26 a.m., Escort, E. Second St.
4:26 a.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 77 and County Rd. K
4:09 a.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 15th
3:56 a.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 15th
12:29 a.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Fifth and Broadway
12:13 a.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Chestnut and Sloup
Tuesday, June 13
6:09 p.m., Search warrant, N. Beech St.
4:27 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer
3:27 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, 23rd and Chestnut St.
2:33 p.m., Dog at large, N. Sycamore St.
1:18 p.m., Dog at large, N. Linden St.
12:48 p.m., Suspicious activity, E. Sixth St.
11:52 a.m., Driver’s license pick up.
10:11 a.m., Lockout, County Rd. 18
9:31 a.m., Vandalism, Commercial Park Rd.
6:22 a.m., Burglary/business, E. Fifth St.
2:12 a.m., Suspicious activity, W. 16th St.
Wednesday, June 14
10:45 p.m., Disturbance/ noise, N. Orange St.
9:16 p.m., Harassment/personal, E. 12th St.
8:59 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Eighth and Chestnut
3:29 p.m., Lockout, W. Sloup Dr.
5:33 a.m., Investigation, N. Hackberry St.
1:15 a.m., HHS intake
1:09 a.m., HHS intake
1:06 a.m., HHS intake
Thursday, June 15
11:41 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, S. Chestnut St.
11:25 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, 15th and Chestnut
8:21 p.m., Dog at large, E. 12th St.
4:29 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 92 and Hwy 77
5:30 a.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 92 and Hackberry
1:37 a.m., Welfare check, Dry Run Dr.