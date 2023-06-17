Friday, June 2

12:03 a.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Desnay.

3:15 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Chestnut.

8:52 a.m., Lockout, Linden St.

12:43 p.m., Accident/hit and run, N. Chestnut St.

4:32 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Locust.

4:59 p.m., Traffic stop, First and E. C St.

7:52 p.m., Ambulance needed, N. Sycamore.

9:56 p.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Maple.

11 p.m., 911 trace, N. Linden St.

Saturday, June 3 11:13 a.m., Escort, County Rd. J.

4:48 p.m., Dog at large, N. Laurel St.

9:05 p.m., Dog at large, N. Sycamore St.

Sunday, June 4

10:28 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Locust St.

10:43 a.m., Assist other agency, Second St. and Hwy 92, Yutan.

10:58 a.m., Traffic stop, Hackberry and Hwy 77.

11:34 a.m. Traffic stop, 12th St. and Orange.

11:44 a.m. Traffic stop, 12th St. and Spruce St.

12:10 p.m., Traffic stop, Spruce St.

12:20 p.m., Traffic stop, 12th St. and Pine St.

12:33 p.m., Traffic stop, 12th St. and Pine St.

12:50 p.m., Traffic stop, 12th St. and Orange St.

1:52 p.m., Assault, N. Locust St.

4:43 p.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Beech.

10:57 p.m., Suspicious activity, S. Chestnut St.

Monday, June 5

10 a.m., Lost property, N. Broadway St.

12:38 p.m., Traffic stop, 300 and Chestnut .

1:09 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 109 and County Rd. 16.

2:38 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Linden.

8:34 p.m., Dog barking, Sixth and Sycamore.

11 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 16.

11:49 p.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Chestnut.

Tuesday, June 6

12:04 a.m., Traffic stop, Second and Beech.

12:31 a.m., Driving under influence, First and Linden.

8:55 a.m., Accident/property damage, Fourth and Broadway.

9:26 a.m., Traffic stop, Sixth and Chestnut.

9:47 a.m., Assist other agency, Janecek Rd.

12:15 p.m., Traffic stop, Seventh and Chestnut.

3:14 p.m., Accident/property damage, Seventh and Chestnut.

3:46 p.m., Traffic stop, 14th and Chestnut.

6:50 p.m., Investigation, N. Broadway St.

7:38 p.m., HHS intake.

9:07 p.m., Traffic stop, Chestnut and A.

9:20 p.m., Traffic stop, 11th and Chestnut.

9:41 p.m., Traffic stop, West Dale Lane and Hickory St.

9:59 p.m., Traffic stop, County Rd. L and Hackberry.

10:23 p.m., Traffic stop, Sixth and Beech.

11:03 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Sycamore.

11:23 p.m., Traffic stop, Broadway and 14th.

11:30 p.m., Lost property, N. Maple St.

11:31 p.m., Traffic stop, Old Hwy 77 and Aspen.

Wednesday, June 7

12:28 a.m., Traffic stop, Eighth and Locust.

3:38 a.m., Transport, County Rd. J.

4:10 a.m., Suspicious activity, Commercial Park Rd.

4:33 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 16.

4:48 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 16.

5:02 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 15.

8:47 a.m., Traffic complaint, Hwy 77 and County Rd. 16.

11:28 a.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Linden.

1:03 p.m., Identity theft.

1:51 p.m., Traffic complaint, 15th and Linden.

3:36 p.m., Suspicious activity Mark Dr.

7:33 p.m., Assist other agency, County Rd. 16 and County Rd. C, Ceresco.

Thursday, June 8 12:14 a.m., Disturbance, E. Second St.

9:03 a.m., HHS intake.

9:48 a.m., Fraud, N. Hackberry St.

11:51 a.m., Vandalism, N. Linden St.

11:52 a.m., Vandalism, Seventh and Chestnut.

1:39 p.m., Warrant, W. 12th St.

3:24 p.m., Theft (all other), N. Broadway St.

4:11 p.m., Animal complaint, N. Orange St.

10:08 p.m., Traffic stop, Chestnut and 11th.

10:14 p.m., Investigation, Third and Maple.

10:28 p.m., Traffic stop, Fourth and Walnut.

11:45 p.m., Traffic hazard, Broadway and 11th.