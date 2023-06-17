Friday, June 2
12:03 a.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Desnay.
3:15 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Chestnut.
8:52 a.m., Lockout, Linden St.
12:43 p.m., Accident/hit and run, N. Chestnut St.
4:32 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Locust.
4:59 p.m., Traffic stop, First and E. C St.
7:52 p.m., Ambulance needed, N. Sycamore.
9:56 p.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Maple.
11 p.m., 911 trace, N. Linden St.
Saturday, June 3 11:13 a.m., Escort, County Rd. J.
4:48 p.m., Dog at large, N. Laurel St.
9:05 p.m., Dog at large, N. Sycamore St.
Sunday, June 4
10:28 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Locust St.
10:43 a.m., Assist other agency, Second St. and Hwy 92, Yutan.
10:58 a.m., Traffic stop, Hackberry and Hwy 77.
11:34 a.m. Traffic stop, 12th St. and Orange.
11:44 a.m. Traffic stop, 12th St. and Spruce St.
12:10 p.m., Traffic stop, Spruce St.
12:20 p.m., Traffic stop, 12th St. and Pine St.
12:33 p.m., Traffic stop, 12th St. and Pine St.
12:50 p.m., Traffic stop, 12th St. and Orange St.
1:52 p.m., Assault, N. Locust St.
4:43 p.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Beech.
10:57 p.m., Suspicious activity, S. Chestnut St.
Monday, June 5
10 a.m., Lost property, N. Broadway St.
12:38 p.m., Traffic stop, 300 and Chestnut .
1:09 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 109 and County Rd. 16.
2:38 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Linden.
8:34 p.m., Dog barking, Sixth and Sycamore.
11 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 16.
11:49 p.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Chestnut.
Tuesday, June 6
12:04 a.m., Traffic stop, Second and Beech.
12:31 a.m., Driving under influence, First and Linden.
8:55 a.m., Accident/property damage, Fourth and Broadway.
9:26 a.m., Traffic stop, Sixth and Chestnut.
9:47 a.m., Assist other agency, Janecek Rd.
12:15 p.m., Traffic stop, Seventh and Chestnut.
3:14 p.m., Accident/property damage, Seventh and Chestnut.
3:46 p.m., Traffic stop, 14th and Chestnut.
6:50 p.m., Investigation, N. Broadway St.
7:38 p.m., HHS intake.
9:07 p.m., Traffic stop, Chestnut and A.
9:20 p.m., Traffic stop, 11th and Chestnut.
9:41 p.m., Traffic stop, West Dale Lane and Hickory St.
9:59 p.m., Traffic stop, County Rd. L and Hackberry.
10:23 p.m., Traffic stop, Sixth and Beech.
11:03 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Sycamore.
11:23 p.m., Traffic stop, Broadway and 14th.
11:30 p.m., Lost property, N. Maple St.
11:31 p.m., Traffic stop, Old Hwy 77 and Aspen.
Wednesday, June 7
12:28 a.m., Traffic stop, Eighth and Locust.
3:38 a.m., Transport, County Rd. J.
4:10 a.m., Suspicious activity, Commercial Park Rd.
4:33 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 16.
4:48 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 16.
5:02 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 15.
8:47 a.m., Traffic complaint, Hwy 77 and County Rd. 16.
11:28 a.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Linden.
1:03 p.m., Identity theft.
1:51 p.m., Traffic complaint, 15th and Linden.
3:36 p.m., Suspicious activity Mark Dr.
7:33 p.m., Assist other agency, County Rd. 16 and County Rd. C, Ceresco.
Thursday, June 8 12:14 a.m., Disturbance, E. Second St.
9:03 a.m., HHS intake.
9:48 a.m., Fraud, N. Hackberry St.
11:51 a.m., Vandalism, N. Linden St.
11:52 a.m., Vandalism, Seventh and Chestnut.
1:39 p.m., Warrant, W. 12th St.
3:24 p.m., Theft (all other), N. Broadway St.
4:11 p.m., Animal complaint, N. Orange St.
10:08 p.m., Traffic stop, Chestnut and 11th.
10:14 p.m., Investigation, Third and Maple.
10:28 p.m., Traffic stop, Fourth and Walnut.
11:45 p.m., Traffic hazard, Broadway and 11th.