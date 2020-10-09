Wahoo Police Log

Monday, Sept. 28
10:40 a.m., Officer requested a records check.
10:48 a.m., Wahoo Rescue was dispatched.
12:49 p.m., Complaint was filed against officer.
4 p.m., Officer assisted with driver’s license pick up.
4:09 p.m., Officer assisted with driver’s license pick up.
4:22 p.m., Officer assisted with driver’s license pick up.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
3:45 a.m., Officer assisted an outside agency, 300 block of W. Beech St.
7:53 a.m., Officer requested an accident report.
8:25 a.m., Officer performed a welfare check, 1200 block of N. Hackberry St.
3:52 p.m., Officer investigated a traffic complaint, 12th St.
5:14 p.m., Officer assisted with a civil matter, 200 block of E. 14th St.
5:15 p.m., Officer investigated a traffic complaint, 15th St.
9:45 p.m., Officer investigated a traffic complaint, 12th St.
9:57 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Ninth St.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
12:06 a.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 100 block of E. First St.
9:30 p.m., Officer investigated a traffic complaint, 15th St.
10:47 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Seventh St.
Thursday, Oct. 1
1 a.m., Officer responded to traffic complaint.
1:34 a.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, 1700 block of N. Chestnut St.
3 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.
5:04 a.m., Officer performed vehicle traffic stop, 10th St.
5:38 a.m., Officer performed vehicle traffic stop, Highway 77.
9:30 a.m., Officer present-
ed a program, 300 block of N. Chestnut St.
10 a.m., Officer presented a program in Waverly.
11 a.m., Officer provided an escort.
11:20 a.m., Officer provided escort.
6:04 p.m., Officer investigated an accident involving personal injury, First St.
9:20 p.m., Officer performed vehicle traffic stop, 1700 block of N. Chestnut
9:23 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a disturbance, 200 block of W. Second St.
Friday, Oct. 2
4 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.
11:27 a.m., Officer investigated report of a dog at large, 100 block of W. Sixth St.
7:35 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, 11th St.
8:25 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, 15th St.
Saturday, Oct. 3
2 a.m., Officer responded to a report of suspicious activity, 500 block of N. Orange St.
10:18 a.m., Officer investigated report of a theft from a residence, 200 block of E. Sloup Dr.
10:25 a.m., Officer performed a welfare check, 500 block of W. Third St.
11:34 p.m., Officer performed vehicle traffic stop, 2000 block of N. Hackberry St.
Sunday, Oct. 4
2:58 a.m., Officer assisted an outside agency, County Road 11.
2:03 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a traffic hazard, 12th St.
3:46 p.m., Officer responded to a report of threats made, 300 block of N. Chestnut St.
5:26 p.m., Officer responded to a report of an alarm, 2000 block ofAspen Street.
