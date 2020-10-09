 Skip to main content
Wahoo Police Log
Wahoo Police Log

Monday, Sept. 28

10:40 a.m., Officer requested a records check.

10:48 a.m., Wahoo Rescue was dispatched.

12:49 p.m., Complaint was filed against officer.

4 p.m., Officer assisted with driver’s license pick up.

4:09 p.m., Officer assisted with driver’s license pick up.

4:22 p.m., Officer assisted with driver’s license pick up.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

3:45 a.m., Officer assisted an outside agency, 300 block of W. Beech St.

7:53 a.m., Officer requested an accident report.

8:25 a.m., Officer performed a welfare check, 1200 block of N. Hackberry St.

3:52 p.m., Officer investigated a traffic complaint, 12th St.

5:14 p.m., Officer assisted with a civil matter, 200 block of E. 14th St.

5:15 p.m., Officer investigated a traffic complaint, 15th St.

9:45 p.m., Officer investigated a traffic complaint, 12th St.

9:57 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Ninth St.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

12:06 a.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 100 block of E. First St.

9:30 p.m., Officer investigated a traffic complaint, 15th St.

10:47 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Seventh St.

Thursday, Oct. 1

1 a.m., Officer responded to traffic complaint.

1:34 a.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, 1700 block of N. Chestnut St.

3 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.

5:04 a.m., Officer performed vehicle traffic stop, 10th St.

5:38 a.m., Officer performed vehicle traffic stop, Highway 77.

9:30 a.m., Officer present-

ed a program, 300 block of N. Chestnut St.

10 a.m., Officer presented a program in Waverly.

11 a.m., Officer provided an escort.

11:20 a.m., Officer provided escort.

6:04 p.m., Officer investigated an accident involving personal injury, First St.

9:20 p.m., Officer performed vehicle traffic stop, 1700 block of N. Chestnut

9:23 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a disturbance, 200 block of W. Second St.

Friday, Oct. 2

4 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.

11:27 a.m., Officer investigated report of a dog at large, 100 block of W. Sixth St.

7:35 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, 11th St.

8:25 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, 15th St.

Saturday, Oct. 3

2 a.m., Officer responded to a report of suspicious activity, 500 block of N. Orange St.

10:18 a.m., Officer investigated report of a theft from a residence, 200 block of E. Sloup Dr.

10:25 a.m., Officer performed a welfare check, 500 block of W. Third St.

11:34 p.m., Officer performed vehicle traffic stop, 2000 block of N. Hackberry St.

Sunday, Oct. 4

2:58 a.m., Officer assisted an outside agency, County Road 11.

2:03 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a traffic hazard, 12th St.

3:46 p.m., Officer responded to a report of threats made, 300 block of N. Chestnut St.

5:26 p.m., Officer responded to a report of an alarm, 2000 block ofAspen Street.

