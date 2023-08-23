The Saunders County Veterans Service Office honored three local men for their military service at their August meeting held on Aug. 18 at the Veterans Service Office in Wahoo. They included Delano Bohac, Gyle Martinson and Leonard Boylan, all of Wahoo.

The first honoree was Bohac, who served in the United States Army for two years from 1963 to 1965. During that time he was trained and served as a radio operator.

He was able to obtain the rank of Sergeant (E-5) and earned the Good Conduct Medal and qualified as Expert with the M-14 rifle.

Next to be awarded a plaque for their service was Boylan, who was in the United States Army from 1967 to 1969. He fought in the Vietnam War and was an expert in the deployment of Light Weapons.

Boylan was able to earn the rank of Sergeant (E-5) and received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal.

The last honoree of the event was Martinson, who served in the U.S. Army for three years from 1966-1969. Like Boylan, Martinson fought for our country in the Vietnam War.

He was called upon to be a Field Radio Repairman during the war and was able to earn the rank of Specialist (E-4). Martinson’s medals and awards from his military days included the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.