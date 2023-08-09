WAHOO- For the second straight year, the Wahoo Softball Team will go into the season as the smallest team in Class B. Despite the size disadvantage, the Warriors look to continue and be tough and compete for a third straight trip to the State Tournament.

“We have a very solid crew coming back,” Wahoo Head Coach Katrina Christen said. “We lost three seniors from last year’s team and they were big and important seniors. Defensively we still have a majority of our team coming back.”

The three seniors that Christen was talking about were Autumn Iversen, Jaiden Swanson and Harper Hancock.

On the mound, Iversen and Swanson might have been the toughest one, two combos in Class B. They both finished with under a two ERA and led Wahoo to a 28-2 regular season finish.

“They had done our pitching for three years,” Christen said. “So we don’t have a lot of experience in that situation. We have girls who have thrown a lot for their summer teams and I see us doing a lot of pitching by committee and trying to throw teams off.”

Taking over the pitching for the Warriors this season will be Kassidy Beavers, Madelyn Snyder and Lily Obert. Where Iversen and Swanson were more power pitchers, Christen looks for this year’s group on the diamond to play more to contact and work behind their defense.

“We have pitchers that can fill that role and throw strikes,” Christen said. “They can hit corners, get us some ground balls and let our defense go to work. I think with those factors we will be very competitive as we go through the year.”

Returning players that look to help the young team to grow include three-year starter Sidney Smart and two-year starters Lanta Hintz and Ava Lausterer.

Last season, Smart was third on the team with 40 runs batted in during the regular season. Finishing with 22 RBIs was Lausterer and Hitz had 21 runs batted in.

“All three have two to three years of varsity experience and have played at that top level,” Christen said. “I think their experience coming back will be huge and influential to the other girls that we are not of our league here and we can do this. We will look to them to be more vocal leaders than we have in the past.”

Wahoo was very close to being Class C this season. Both the Warriors and Wayne had enrollments of 119. Due to a three-year projection that had Wahoo at 112 girls and the Blue Devils at 105, the Warriors stayed in Class B and Wayne became the biggest school in Class C.

Even though Wahoo will be the smallest school again in Class B, they once again will not shy away from a tough schedule. They have games against state qualifiers from a year ago in Malcolm and Elkhorn.

“Our schedule definitely sets us up for success, because we play really high-level competition in Class B,” Christen said. “Going down the run into the district time, this does nothing but helps us.”

The Warriors kick off the 2023 season with a game at home against Plattsmouth on August 17 at 6:30 p.m. Two days later they will be at the Freeman Tournament in Lincoln starting at 12:00 p.m.