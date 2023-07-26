ALLIANCE — For the first time since 2000, the Wahoo Medicine Man Juniors took home a Class B American Legion State Title with a 6-5 win over Seward ZKE on July 19. The Blues absolutely dominated the tournament outscoring their opponents 52-20 and finishing with a 5-0 record.

In the title game against Seward, it was ZKE who jumped out to a 4-0 lead. They accomplished this by putting up one run in the first and then another two in the second.

Wahoo started on the comeback trail in the third after plating two runs.

The inning started with Alex Borchers singling to third base, and then Cody Hesser was hit by a pitch. Borchers ended up scoring on a passed ball and Jase Kaminski doubled to right field, knocking in Hesser.

Down 5-2 in the top of the fifth, Kaminski came up with another big hit that scored Carson Sabatka. That was followed up by Sam Marxen doubling to center that drove in another run and made it a 5-4 game.

With a runner on base and two outs in the sixth, the Medicine Man Juniors tied the game when Borchers got home on a single to center from Sabatka. An error by ZKE on a hit to third in the next at-bat cost them another run and put Wahoo up by one.

Seward had chances to tie the game in both the bottom of the sixth and seventh but were shut down by Josh Fox and Kaden Christen.

Getting at least one hit and driving in one run were Sabatka, Kaminski and Marxen.

Starting the game on the mound was Sabatka who went 3.2 innings, gave up two earned runs and had two strikeouts. Fox earned the win, pitched 2.1 innings and gave up no earned runs, and Christen went one inning, struck out one batter and got a save.

In the semifinals on July 18, the Medicine Man juniors took on Holdrege and earned an 8-0 victory. Most of the damage for the Blues came in the fourth when they put up seven runs.

Leading 1-0 heading to the top of the inning, Jack Van Slyke singled to left field scoring Kaminski. Two batters later, Fox bunted into a fielder’s choice driving in Van Slyke and making it a 3-0 contest.

Four straight singles from Sabatka, Hesser, Christen and Kaminski and then a walk by Holdrege stretched Wahoo’s edge out to eight runs in the end.

Finishing with one hit and two runs batted in was Christen. Sabatka, Hesser, Christen, Van Slyke and Fox all had one RBI.

Grady Meyer pitched a five inning shutout with no earned runs surrendered and four batters rung up on strikes.

The Blues started the week off with their first matchup against Seward. A solid hitting performance from Wahoo propelled them to a 12-3 win.

Both getting multiple hits and driving in three runs were Sabatka and Kaminski. Marxen and Emerson each had one RBI.

Pitching all five innings for Wahoo was Hesser, who gave up two earned runs and struck out three batters.

For the season, the Medicine Man Blues finish with a 26-6 record and as Class B State and Area Tournament Champions.