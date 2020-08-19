WAHOO – The Wahoo Police Department received permission from the City Council to begin a fundraising campaign for a canine drug unit.
At the city council’s meeting last Thursday, the council passed Resolution 2020-14 to support establishment of the WPD canine program and authorizing fundraising efforts to cover the costs associated with the program.
Wahoo Police Chief Bruce Ferrell said the Wahoo Community Foundation has agreed to create a subaccount to handle donations for the campaign. He said the foundation also donated $5,000 and the campaign has received pledges in the amount of $1,000 already.
“So there’s $6,000 in the account and we haven’t even advertised that we were going to do this,” he said.
Ferrell said it will cost about $20,000 to establish the canine program, but he would like to raise around $25,000 to have a cushion. It is an investment of up to $15,000 just to purchase a dog and train an officer, Ferrell added. It will cost about $3,000 to maintain the program each year.
The chief said they modeled the program after Bellevue Police Department’s canine program, which has been in existence for 15 years.
The council unanimously approved the resolution.
Dogs were also on the agenda, as the council conducted hearings to determine if two dogs were potentially dangerous.
The first dog discussed is owned by Saunders County Lost Pets. Director Deb Wilcox said the dog was being walked by two young volunteers when it became tangled in its leash on June 30. As the two volunteers tried to untangle the dog, it bit one of the youngsters.
Wilcox said the dog is a cocker spaniel that was found as a neglected stray. She believes the dog was skittish because it was close to July 4 and there were fireworks being discharged throughout the area that week.
“I believe he got scared,” Wilcox said.
The shelter allows youth to walk the smaller dogs, but Wilcox said they are reviewing their policy and will be making changes. Currently, she is the only one walking this particular dog.
The council voted to declare the dog potentially dangerous because the injuries to the young person required medical attention. The designation means that if there is another incident, the dog could be declared dangerous, which requires more stringent measures to keep the animal.
The second incident regarding a potentially dangerous dog occurred on July 21, when a Labrador/heeler mix got away from its owner at their residence in the Wahoo Trailer Park to chase a person driving a moped. The dog bit the driver’s foot, created a puncture wound that required medical treatment, Ferrell said.
The dog’s owner, Christopher Selby, said this was unusual behavior for the dog but that the sound of the moped upsets the animal. His fiancé, Tracy Quig, added that the dog normally does not approach people it does not know and they will be putting up a fence.
The mother of the injured girl, a minor, said her daughter does not approach dogs she doesn’t know without asking first and that she wouldn’t drive over on the moped to pet the dog, as was indicated by Selby’s account the incident.
The council voted to declare the dog potentially dangerous and included a stipulation that the owners put up a fence.
In other action, the council voted to put in a four-way stop at the intersection of 15th and Chestnut streets. Council Member Mike Lawver said the council’s street committee discussed the option. City Administrator Melissa Harrell said the city did a traffic study in 2010 that indicated a four-way stop or roundabout were the best option for this intersection. Ferrell agreed that a four-way stop would help control speed on both streets.
The council passed Resolution 2020-12 to authorize the placement of signs to stop all ways of traffic at the intersection. Harrell asked the council to conduct publicity and education campaign to inform the public before they place the signs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.