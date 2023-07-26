HASTINGS — The Wahoo 10 and Unders’ Angels Softball team were champions at the USA Softball Class D State Tournament in Hastings on July 14 through July 16. They finished with a 5-0 record and outscored their opponents 44-7.

“These girls played their hearts out this weekend,” Angels Head Coach Shelley Palensky said. “They used their God given talents and played for each other. Their growth as softball players was absolutely amazing!”

In the title game, the Angels took on Cross County, who had already suffered one loss in the tournament. They were able to hold them scoreless and also put up at least one run in every inning expect the second in a 4-1 victory.

Both getting at least one hit and driving in one run apiece were Emma Palensky and Layla Jochum.

On top of getting an RBI, Palensky pitched all five innings on the mound. She threw one of her two no-hitters in the tourney and set down seven batters on strikes.

Leading up to the championship, Wahoo took on Quakes Oldehoeft 10 and Unders. In another pitching masterpiece from Palenksy, the Angels picked up an 8-3 victory in three innings.

Pitching three innings on the mound was Palensky who gave up one earned run and had seven strikeouts. She also drove in two runs on one hit.

Earning two hits and one RBI apiece were Ava Scanlon and Adeline Ahrens.

On Saturday, Wahoo took down CNSA Obermiller 10 and Under 12-0 and then blew out the Hebron Rebels 15-0. To start the tournament, the Angels beat Geneva 5-2 on Friday.

Another great stat that came out of the tournament for the team was the fact that they saw every one of their members reach base at least once.

In their inaugural season the Angels end the year with a record of 29-5-1. On top of winning Class D State, the group was first at the Ceresco tournament, the silver champs of the WDSA tourney and came in third place at the Logan Valley League tournament.