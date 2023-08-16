WAVERLY — The Waverly City Council last week considered implementing emergency water rates as the city’s well water levels dip, and for the second meeting in a row, postponed the vote until the next scheduled meeting.

Since late June, the council has considered an ordinance that would enact emergency water rates, which would charge a $5 fee for every 1,000 gallons used beyond 10,001 gallons used for a given month.

Waverly Mayor Bill Gerdes has called the fee a “deterrent” to motivate consumers to decrease their water usage as the city continues facing the limitations of its water source.

According to Waverly Public Works Director Tracey Whyman, the city’s seven active wells remain at concerning levels, despite slight overall improvements since the city’s water usage peaked in June.

Much of eastern Nebraska remains in a severe drought, according to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s U.S. Drought Monitor, and Whyman said rains in the past two months have done little to impact the amount of water in the aquifer. The result is a decreased supply in the Dakota Aquifer, from which Waverly sources its water.

Whyman said the city’s wells have the capacity to pump water for a population of about 6,700 people. The problem, he said, is not the city’s infrastructure, but the amount of water it’s being asked to pump after three years of below-average rainfall.

In June, Waverly’s average daily water usage was 1,113,000 gallons. After Gerdes declared a water emergency in late June, Waverly residents answered the call by decreasing their water usage by 40%, to 667,818 gallons per day.

But usage perked back up in the last week of July — with three straight days of pumping more than 900,000 gallons — to the disappointment of city council members.

Council member Aaron Hummel said at the Aug. 8 meeting that he has continued to see lawns being watered despite the watering restrictions that went into effect in early July. Residents were limited to watering lawns on three days each week.

“I don’t think enough people realize that we are in this emergency like we are,” Hummel said. “That’s a community that either doesn’t care or doesn’t have the message yet.”

Council member David Jespersen said he believes the city’s problem stems from overwatering. He said prior to the water emergency declaration, his family’s water usage was close to 20,000 gallons per month. After shutting down his sprinkler system and practicing household water conservation, his usage decreased to 9,000 gallons.

“Just about the only change we made was flipping that switch on the sprinkler,” he said.

On Aug. 5, the city published an updated restriction — limiting watering to one day per week.

A letter was mailed to all residents stating that even-numbered home addresses should water on Saturdays, and odd-numbered addresses should water on Sundays. All watering must happen before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. No watering is permitted from Monday through Friday.

Jespersen was adamant that the council should make a decision on the emergency water rates at the Aug. 8 meeting, and the council did vote to revise parts of the proposed ordinance after discussion with citizens.

Attendees at recent council meetings have pointed out the lack of a defined end date to the ordinance or a condition that the ordinance would be repealed once the mayor declares the end of the water emergency. Lacking such terms, citizens have said that the emergency rates could technically be in place as long as the city meets the criteria to have a water emergency in place.

“There is absolutely no end to it, there is no sunset,” said resident Don Busch.

Cole Stark asked the council if the money collected from the emergency rates was earmarked for any particular government needs. Gerdes said the money would go into the city’s water fund, but not for a specific use.

“That’s concerning,” Stark said. “It’s concerning when the government wants more money and says, ‘It’s not for anything, don’t worry about it.’”

Jespersen said that while the funds generated from the emergency rates do not have a designated use, they may be useful as the city looks to secure a second water source. Gerdes said Waverly has been in talks with the City of Lincoln to negotiate a water deal. But he said any solution is at least two years away.

Busch also called the proposed $5 fee and the 10,001-gallon limit “arbitrary.”

“Does $5 conserve more water than $4?” he said. “Does it conserve less than six? There’s no justification to it.”

The council voted to amend the proposed ordinance to specify a Nov. 1 end date, with Jespersen reasoning that the city’s water needs tend to decline significantly during the winter months.

But the council struggled to agree on a gallons-used threshold that would trigger the $5 fee. They agreed that 10,001 gallons would affect too many families, and Jespersen proposed raising the number to 12,500. Hummel said he thought that number might be too low, too.

Council president Abbey Pascoe made a motion to raise the number to 20,000 gallons, and the council seemed prepared to vote on the ordinance. City Administrator Stephanie Fisher then said that if the ordinance were passed, it would “severely” impact the Waverly’s commercial and industrial water users.

According to the city’s utility usage software, Waverly’s commercial properties averaged about 53,000 gallons used in June and still averaged more than 20,000 gallons used in January of this year. Waverly industrial businesses have more consistent water needs, and the city’s six industrial users generally accumulate more than 2,500,000 gallons used per month.

Jespersen said he had been under the impression that the ordinance could be applied only to residential users.

“If we had a way of making this just a residential ordinance, I’d feel far more comfortable,” Jespersen said.

Fisher said the ordinance could be made to apply to users based on the size of their water meters. She said residential properties generally have water meters between five-eighths of an inch and one inch.

“I can get you the breakdown of all the meters that we have in the community, how many we have of what size,” Fisher told the council.

Pascoe made a motion to postpone the vote to the Aug. 22 meeting, saying that two more weeks would give the council time to consider the impact of the newly imposed lawn-watering restrictions.

Under the restrictions, noncompliant residents are served a first warning. If the restrictions are violated a second time, the user’s water gets shut off and they are charged $50 to have their water reconnected. The fee is raised to $200 on a third offense and $300 for any additional offenses.

Jespersen said his concern was not whether the new restrictions would have an impact. He hoped to determine a way by which the emergency water rates could be applied to only residential users.

Jespersen said of potential impacts of the new watering restrictions: “That doesn’t affect my decision today or in the next two weeks.”

The council voted 3-1 to postpone the vote on the ordinance, with Jespersen voting no.