OMAHA — The Class B No. 8 Waverly softball team started the year with a 2-1 record at the Omaha Gross Catholic Tournament Aug. 17-19. That performance helped the Vikings take home second place in the Cougar Classic.

Waverly started the tournament off on Thursday with a dominating 20-7 victory over Douglas County West. In the contest, the Vikings took advantage of four errors committed by the Falcons.

Out of the gate, Tataum Peery homered to left field to put Waverly in front 2-0. A pair of singles from Cailey Craddock and Alexis Bivens and then a double by Mya Rourke increased the Vikings advantage to 5-0.

To end the half inning, the Falcons couldn’t get out of their own way, with a pair of errors that allowed Waverly to grab an 8-0 lead.

The Vikings had another huge offensive inning in the top of the third. With a 10-1 edge, Waverly was able to strike for 10 runs.

Knocking in the first two runs of the half inning were Alexis Adams with a single to left field and Craddock on a groundout. Driving in two runs was Rourke with a single to left field that increased the Vikings advantage out to 14-2.

Later on in the third, Waverly led 18-2 when Bivens singled to left field knocking in Olivia Grube and Adams.

Trailing by 18 runs in their last at-bat, DC West went to work trying to climb out of their hole. They were able to put up five runs, but in the end, it wasn’t enough as the Vikings won by 13.

Leading Waverly with three hits and four RBIs was Peery, and Bivens and Rourke both had two hits and three runs batted in. Knocking in two runs with one hit was Craddock, and Adams, Shepherd and Blakeley Meyers all had one hit and one RBI.

Bivens started the game on the mound and pitched three innings, gave up five earned runs and had one strikeout.

Later on the same day, Waverly took on the host squad Omaha Gross Catholic. A strong first two innings helped the Vikings grab an 11-3 win in five innings.

Waverly put up their most runs of the contest in the second when they struck for six.

Up 4-0 with one out, Shepherd smacked a solo home run to center. A triple to right field by Grube scored Hailey Recker, and Jillian Hind and increased the Vikings lead to 7-1.

To end the second, Meyers and Rourke both singled and Kassie Newell doubled to center field which drove in one run apiece and put Waverly up by nine.

The final run for the Vikings was scored by Peery who hit a solo homer to center field.

Grube powered the Waverly offense with one hit and three RBIs. Driving in two runs with at least one hit was Shepherd and Newell and Rourke, Meyers and Peery all had at least one hit and one run batted in.

Pitching all five innings, giving up no earned runs and striking out four batters was Recker on the mound.

With that victory, the Vikings moved on to the title game of the tournament against Class A Omaha Westside on Saturday. Due to extreme heat, the contest only lasted two innings with Waverly losing 3-2.

All the runs for the Vikings came in the bottom of the first with two outs and runners in scoring position. An error made at third base by the Warriors allowed both Recker and Hind to cross home and tied the game at two.

In the top of the second, Waverly walked two Westside runners on base. This came back to haunt the Vikings when the Warriors singled to left field with two outs.

Recker started the game for Waverly and pitched 2.0 innings and gave up three earned runs.

The Vikings played at Nebraska City and at home against Class B No. 3 Elkhorn on August 21 and 22. Waverly plays at Class B No. 10 Beatrice at 6:30 p.m. on August 24.