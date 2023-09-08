WAVERLY — On a day perfect for golf, the Waverly girls golf team took second place with 402 points at their home invite at Crooked Creek Golf Course on Aug. 29. Winning the meet was Norris, which shot a 395.

“I am really proud of their perseverance,” Waverly head coach Kristi Bowker said. “Last week we had early 6:15 a.m. practices because of the heat and did lots of chipping and putting, which I feel paid off today.”

Leading the Vikings with a second-place finish and carding a 78 was Tia Phaisan. The senior shot a 42 on the front nine and lowered her score to a 36 on the back nine.

“Tia is dedicated beyond measure,” Bowker said. “She pushes herself and inspires the girls with her focus and play.”

Coming in second on the team and ending up in ninth place was Sophie Johnson. She ended up coming in under 100 with an 18-hole score of 99.

Ella Lange was the third golfer for Waverly with a 111 and Sidney Lovegrove carded a 114. Rounding out the scoring for the Vikings was Sehren Carlson who shot a 124.

Also competing at the meet was the Vikings JV squad.

The top performer for them was Marin Maahs with a 116. That was followed by Morgan Stara who shot a 128, Ava Paisley with a 153 and then Madison Franson who carded a 158.

Waverly competed in a quadrangular at Wildwood Golf Course in Nebraska City on Sept. 5. They will be at the Plattsmouth Invite at 9 a.m. on Sept. 7.