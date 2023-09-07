WAVERLY — In a tough home quadrangular on Sept. 2, the Waverly softball team was able to pull out a 3-2 win against Crete. Prior to that, the Vikings were defeated by Class C No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood 9-2 and Class B No. 6 Wahoo 12-1.

Against Crete, the first runs of the game didn’t come until the bottom of the third inning from Waverly. They were driven in by Alexis Shepherd on a sac fly to center and a single from Blakeley Meyers to center.

The Cardinals answered right back with two runs of their own in the top of the fourth tie the game back up at two apiece.

In what turned out to be the Viking’s last at-bat in the bottom of the fifth, Alexis Adams started the inning off with a single to right field. She would come around and score the winning run when Shepherd doubled to left field.

Finishing with one hit and one run batted in was Shepherd and Meyers had one hit and drove in one run.

Pitching all five innings for Waverly was the freshman, Hailey Recker. She gave up no earned runs and set down three batters on strikes.

A bad third and fourth inning spelled trouble for the Vikings in an 11-run loss to Wahoo. After being held scoreless in the first two innings, the Warriors put up an eight and four spot on the board.

The only run for Waverly came in the bottom of the fourth. With two runners on, Alexis Bivens hit a sac fly to left field that knocked in Shepherd.

Taking the loss on the mound was Bivens who pitched 3.2 innings, gave up two earned runs and had three strikeouts. Zoie Holein pitched 0.1 innings in relief and surrendered no runs.

To kick off the quadrangular, the Vikings took on an upstart Bluejays squad on Sept. 2. A fast start by A-G propelled them over Waverly by seven runs.

Trailing 4-0 heading to the bottom of the third, the Vikings finally put a scoring chance together with Recker singling out of the leadoff spot. She ended up stealing home later on in the inning on a passed ball by the catcher.

Once again, Waverly got their leadoff runner on in the fourth when Meyers reached base on an error. She would come around to score on a sacrifice fly to right field by Grube that trimmed the Bluejays lead down to 4-2.

Another five runs by A-G in the top of the fifth capped off the scoring in the contest and blew the game wide open.

Recker started the game on the mound and pitched two innings and gave up four earned runs. Coming on for three innings in relief was Bivens who surrendered one run and had three strikeouts while Holbein pitched one inning and set down one batter on strikes.

The Vikings had a home game against Class B No. 5 Grand Island Northwest on Sept. 5. They travel to take on Elkhorn North at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 7.