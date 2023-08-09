WAVERLY -The Waverly Softball Team looks to continue its positive momentum in the right direction as they prepare for the 2023 season. Last season the Vikings qualified for the Class B State Tournament for the first time in 18 years and look to do it again this season.

“We have a pretty good core coming back with this year’s seniors who all saw time last year,” Waverly Head Coach Beth Singleton said. “Our biggest question right now is our starting pitcher and who is going to be filling in for Kaylei there.”

Looking to take over a good portion of the innings on the mound is sophomore Alexis Bivens. Last year she drove in eight runs, had two homers and finished with a 3.70 ERA in the circle.

“Alexis Bivens did see some innings on the varsity level last year both in the circle and at the plate,” Singleton said. “We also have a group of freshman pitchers coming in that we hope can take some innings as well.”

Some big-time experience that Waverly will be returning in 2023 includes seniors Tataum Peery and Alexis Shepherd. Singleton looks for these two girls to hold down the catcher and center field positions.

Last season, Peery led the Vikings with 30 runs batted in and had eight home runs. Second on the squad was Shepherd with 24 RBIs and six homers.

“Yeah those are two big hitters for us,” Singleton said. “We got one of them behind the plate and the other in the outfield, so that helps on defense as well. We feel pretty good offensively that we are going to be able to score and give those young pitchers some support. We also feel like some of the hitters who didn’t have those gaudy numbers are poised to have breakout years.”

Another big help for Waverly will be their schedule, which is always tough playing in the Eastern Midlands Conference. Last season, four of the eight teams who qualified for the Class B State Tournament are a part of the conference.

Playing a schedule like that allows the Vikings to build confidence and feel like they can handle any team when it comes to district time.

“You get those quality games all year long and it can become a little bit of a grind because it is the EMC and it is so strong,” Singleton said. “But when you are playing in those win-or go-home games, there are no surprises, because you had to battle and you have seen the best hitting and pitching in Class B and you are ready to go.”

With several new pieces including a new starting pitcher, Singleton looks for the team to continue to improve and get better throughout the year. Similar to last year, when they started slow and caught fire at the end of the season at district tournament time.

“I think it is going to take a little while to find our identity as a team this year,” Singleton said. “Really you saw that last year as well. We were a much better team down the stretch than at the beginning. It is going to take that patience to build what we need and make sure we are at our best at the end of the year.”

Waverly will kick off their 2023 campaign at the Omaha Gross Catholic Tournament on Aug. 17-19. They then travel to Nebraska City to take on the Pioneers at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 21.