HICKMAN - The Waverly Cross Country Team battled the elements at the Norris Invite to start the year off on Aug. 26. Against solid competition, the Vikings took sixth on the boy’s side with 106 points and finished in ninth place in the girl’s team standings side with 153 points.

Medaling for Waverly in the boy’s race were Gregory Cockerill and Jared Schroeder in ninth and tenth place. The two battled to the line with Cockerill coming in first with a 17:23.85 and Schroeder was a step behind him posting a 17:24.32.

Josiah Bultman was the third finisher for the Vikings in 54th place, followed by Christian Kaiser in 57th place. The time for Bultman was 19:47.92 and Kaiser ended up clocking a 19:51.80.

Barrett Mayfield was next through the line for Waverly in 100th place with a time of 21:24.82. Rounding out the varsity team scoring with a 22:10.02 in 115th place was Luke Wendel.

Medaling for the Waverly girls in 15th place overall was junior Lille Benes who ran a 21:46.95.

Millie Waldo was the next finisher for the Vikings in 38th place and posted a 23:53.90 and Ellie Bentjen ended up in 85th place with a 25:55.35. Right behind Bentjen was Nora Erickson who got 86th and ran a 25:55.77.

Norris won team standings for the girls with 17 points and Omaha Skutt Catholic was the boy’s team champion with 24 points. Kendall Zavala and Riley Boonstra of Norris won the individual titles in times of 19:34.06 and 16:11.79.

Waverly’s next meet is the Beatrice Invite starting at 9:00 a.m. on Sept. 2. The rest of the results for the Viking boys at Norris can be found below.

Waverly Boys Results: 116. Dreyven Harms, 22:10.31; 132. Caleb McCormick, 23:31.75; 153. Augustin Kouma, 23:30.91; 164. Noah Darling, 24:51.23; 165. Jacob Wall, 24:52.98; 168. Brody Crook, 25:05.63.