The 2022 season has been on the mind of the returning starters for the Waverly volleyball team ever since their 3-1 loss to the eventual state champs Omaha Skutt in the first round of the Class B State Tournament. This year’s group doesn’t just want to make it to state again but have their eyes on getting farther in the tourney once getting down to Lincoln.

“I have five seniors, two juniors and a sophomore returning for the varsity,” Waverly head coach Terri Neujahr said. “Really ever since January when we got together and started having meetings, these kids have been more focused and driven than I have seen in several years time. They have been coming in the gym on their own and decided they want to do things a little more intentionally and different from the last couple years just as far as their expectations for each other and the program.”

One of the top players back for Waverly returning is Eden Moore at outside hitter. As a junior, she led the Vikings with 347 kills, 52 blocks and 284 digs. Heading into her senior year, Moore has already committed to playing volleyball at Peru State.

“You know, I thought Eden was good last year as a whole, but she has upped her game,” Neujahr said. “She has got more shots, more power and she has been lifting harder. She is absolutely a go-to player and she carries the team in kills a lot. On top of that, Eden is just a great encourager for the young kids.”

Another huge asset for Waverly entering this year is its back row. They return three players along the back line, which will hopefully help keep the offense in system and get good shot attempts. This like always, will play a crucial role in determining how successful the Vikings can be on the court.

“We have Joslyn Rice, Ashley Warner and Ellie Rine who carried a big part of the load last year,” Neujahr said. “Our service game and our defense are proving it again that they have upped their game as well. We have been doing some stats this week as we go through the tryout process and they are where they were at stat-wise last year at the end of the season. That is very unusual that they are that far along. It makes it really easy to run an offense when you have a defense and passers who can get your setter the ball.”

One of the keys for the Vikings this year like every season will be getting through their tough Eastern Midlands Conference schedule. A year ago at state, four of the eight teams who made up the Class B State Tournament field were from the EMC.

“Our conference seems like it is unbelievable year in and year out,” Neujahr said. “In my 18 years at Waverly I have always thought maybe one of these years one of these great teams will drop off and it never has happened. That is the one cool thing about our conference, is we don’t have to go far to get great competition. It just so prepares you for really close matches that are mentally challenging.”

Waverly has a jamboree match with Lincoln Southeast at 5 p.m. on Aug. 21. Their first regular season match is at home against Lincoln Lutheran at 7 p.m. on Aug. 24.