RAYMOND — Since her time at Bishop Neumann, Taylor Vasa has always had a passion for the sports of volleyball and track. She looks to instill that love for the games at Raymond Central where she will be the junior high and high school physical education teacher and the head volleyball and track coach for the Mustangs.

“I had a passion for both sports throughout high school and I was very involved in them,” Vasa said. “So I coached for a long time, and I got a coaching minor when I was in college and that’s where the passion for being a coach started. When I saw Raymond Central had an opening closer to my hometown and where I grew up, I knew I wanted to be involved with them.”

While at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Vasa got her start in high school coaching as an assistant volleyball and track coach at Lincoln Pius X. For the past two years, she has been the head coach of the Weeping Water volleyball team and an assistant coach for the Indians’ track program.

She looks forward to instilling what she has learned as a coach over the past several years onto this group of girls and seeing what she can get out of them.

“I think I will be able to help the girls see the talents they have and build off them as well,” Vasa said. “We are trying to build better overall players and a team.”

Last season, the RC volleyball team finished just below .500 at 13-14. They return their top two front-row players in Quincy Cotter and Madelyn Lubischer, who accounted for 524 of the team’s 785 kills.

They will also have a talented back row that is led by Brooklyn Maxson, who compiled 291 digs as a junior.

“I have seen a lot of talent so far,” Vasa said. “They have a lot of returning players girls and we only had a couple of senior girls who graduated. We have a lot of girls who want to continue playing on and are very motivated and talented and have a passion for the game.”

This year the Mustangs will be competing in the C1-4 District with Lincoln Christian, Malcolm and Milford. In order to be successful and make a push at a successful season, Vasa believes the connection between her and the players will need to continue to grow in her first season.

“Definitely building the relationship,” Vasa said. “With this being my first season they might not know me very well, but we need to build that connection that way we can have an overall winning season. We just need to know we can talk about anything and overcome every hurdle we have and have that trust on and off the court.”

Vasa kicks off her coaching career at RC with a match against the two-time defending state champs from Lincoln Lutheran on the road on August 29 at 7 p.m.