Variant found close by as vaccination efforts go on

WAHOO – The first case of the UK variant of COVID-19, known as B.1.1.7., has been confirmed in nearby Dodge County, according to Three Rivers Public Health Department.
In a press release sent out on Monday, the health department said genomic sequencing at the Nebraska Public Health Lab uncovered the variant in a child under the age of 10. Contact tracing has been done and the case has been thoroughly reviewed.
The first case of the same variant was confirmed by the Sarpy/Cass Health Department on Friday in a Sarpy County resident in his 30s. The B.1.1.7 variant also has been found in Douglas County.
“We knew that it was only a matter of time before a variant strain was identified within the health district,” said Terra Uhing, executive director for Three Rivers Public Health Department, which covers Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties.
While the variant is easily spread among patients, Uhing said the available vaccines seem to be effective in preventing the spread of the disease. However, the health official urges precautions remain in place.
“It is crucial that everyone continues to do their part by wearing a mask, social distancing and staying home when you are sick as we work to get everyone vaccinated,” Uhing said.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced a third vaccine is now available in the US in the effort to combat COVID-19. Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine was approved by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use at the end of February and the first doses began rolling out last week.
The first COVID-19 vaccine in the US, made by Pfizer-BioNTech, was approved on Dec. 11, followed by the Moderna vaccine a week later. Both are two-shot doses, while the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine, also known as the Janssen vaccine, requires only one shot.
The state received an initial shipment 15,500 doses of the new vaccine last week, of which Three Rivers was assigned 600 doses. Saunders Medical Center is among several facilities that have partnered with Three Rivers to provide vaccines in the three-county district.
As of March 3, 12,958 doses of the three vaccines had been administered in the Three Rivers district, Uhing said in a press release.
Among those who have received the vaccine are area educators as part of the Tier 1B group designated by the state’s vaccination plan.
“(We) hope to have most of our educators vaccinated in the next week or so – this is great for our district,” Uhing said on March 3.
Tier 1B began with people 65 and older in February and has shifted to include first responders, utilities workers, homeless shelter staff, corrections staff and educators. The next group to be added is funeral home employees, grocery store staff and food processing workers, followed by transportation, postal service and public transit employees. Tier 1C includes those living in a congregate setting (residential treatment facilities, corrections, homeless shelters, etc.).
The final tiers include the general public. Ages 50 to 64 are in Tier 2A, while Tier 2B includes ages 16 to 49.
While the most recent risk dial, released on March 3, showed a slight increase for Saunders County, there was no change overall for the entire health district. The dial went from 2.14 the previous week to 2.29 in the county but remained at 2.14 for the three-county jurisdiction due to an increase in the number of cases, slight decrease in weekly positivity and a decrease in the ability to contact trace within 48 hours, the health department reported. There was no change in community spread or ventilator availability.
More than 90,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were given in the state last week, bringing to nearly 520,000 the number of shots injected in the state since vaccination began in December. Nebraska ranks 16th in the nation in all shots delivered as a percentage of its 18-andover population, about the same ranking as last week, according to an analysis by the Omaha World-Herald of federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. As of Sunday, 194,000 Nebraskans had received both doses, ranking the state 12th in that category. At least 356,000 had received at least one dose.
US data shows the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is 72% effective at preventing severe COVID-19, according to Johnson and Johnson, compared to 95% for the Modern and Pfizer-BioNTech versions. But experts caution that the numbers are misleading, in part because the studies for the first two vaccines were done before new variants of COVID-19 began circulating, according to an article on nbc.com.
With confusing statistics about effectiveness, many worry that people will begin “vaccine shopping” by trying to get their shots in communities other than where they live. But state officials said Nebraskans should not be able to vaccine-shop because residents register with the state and then receive notification when and where they will receive the vaccine.
Nebraskans can register for the vaccine at vaccinate.ne.gov or by calling 833-998-2275 toll-free if they don’t have access to a computer and need help signing up. In Wahoo, the Wahoo Senior Center staff will also assist in signing up for the vaccine. Call 402-443-5168 for more information.