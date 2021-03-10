Variant found close by as vaccination efforts go on

The final tiers include the general public. Ages 50 to 64 are in Tier 2A, while Tier 2B includes ages 16 to 49.

While the most recent risk dial, released on March 3, showed a slight increase for Saunders County, there was no change overall for the entire health district. The dial went from 2.14 the previous week to 2.29 in the county but remained at 2.14 for the three-county jurisdiction due to an increase in the number of cases, slight decrease in weekly positivity and a decrease in the ability to contact trace within 48 hours, the health department reported. There was no change in community spread or ventilator availability.

More than 90,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were given in the state last week, bringing to nearly 520,000 the number of shots injected in the state since vaccination began in December. Nebraska ranks 16th in the nation in all shots delivered as a percentage of its 18-andover population, about the same ranking as last week, according to an analysis by the Omaha World-Herald of federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. As of Sunday, 194,000 Nebraskans had received both doses, ranking the state 12th in that category. At least 356,000 had received at least one dose.