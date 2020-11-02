Valparaiso Village Board has five candidates

An unprecedented number of candidates have filed for election to the villages that are located in The Waverly News coverage area. Staff Reporter Elsie Stormberg reached out to all of the candidates to give readers an idea of who they are, why they are running and the issues they feel are facing their communities.
There are contested races (more candidates than open seats) in Greenwood, Alvo, Eagle, Raymond, Valparaiso and Ceresco.
In Ceresco, there are seven candidates running for three open seats. A story about the village board race in Ceresco was published in the Oct. 15 issue of The News.
Five candidates are on the ballot for three seats on the Valparaiso village board. In Eagle, there are five people who have put their names on the ballot for the three board of trustees seats that are vacant. Voters will choose from four candidates as they select a new village board member in Raymond, where three seats are up for grabs. In Greenwood, four candidates are vying for three seats.
The Valparaiso Village Board candidates are listed as follows.
Kim M. Turnwall
• Grew up in rural Valparaiso, resident of village for 23 years. Elementary educator for the last 30 years. Owned and operated the Val Market with husband Brian for a number of years. I have always tried to be involved in our community by servitude to various organizations including the Valparaiso Library Board, Val Days committee, and the Valparaiso Business Association. I am a member of the Valparaiso Women's Club and St. Vitus Church.
Why are you running for village board?
• I am running for village board to help Valparaiso remain a great place to raise a family and an awesome place for all ages to live. I am also running to help Valparaiso grow in a positive direction. I want to ensure for our residence that Valparaiso will remain a community with integrity and maintain resources for all ages. I am running for our community and the families that call Valparaiso home.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
• I believe we need to address the issue of growing our community in a way that will support and foster positive outcomes for all age groups. I would like to see a revitalization of our main street, promote business growth and additions, and keep our small town community a place that everyone feels that they belong. It will also be important to help our community maintain the resources we have already developed, grow them and continue to plan for a positive future for our community.
Jeffrey K. Draper
• Fourth generation Valparaiso resident. Lifelong mechanic in the area, former Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader, served on the Raymond Central wrestling club board of directors and a longtime superintendent at the Saunders County Fair. Member of the Knights of Columbus.
Why are you running for village board?
• I am running because of the kids. I hope to hand them a viable community. I hope to continue the work the past boards have done to keep improving infrastructure, parks and services for our citizens. Also, I want to make sure all ordinances are enforced fairly and equally.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
• We have several projects and issues that are going to have to be addressed. I will deal with these issues with common sense and these issues must be dealt with in a timely manner. We cannot take several months to make a decision.
Cindy Elliott
• Born and raised in Idaho. Lived in Valparaiso for a number of years and truly appreciate the small town living and have grown to love the community. Over 25 years of experience as an account manager, the majority of that time with First National Bank of Omaha. I have a vast amount of professional work experience related to contract execution, budget oversight, project management and customer satisfaction. I pride myself in small details and goal orientated. Active in the Valparaiso Red Hats, currently serve as treasurer. Past president of the American Legion Baseball in Millard. Assist in managing Valparaiso Storage and support the Valparaiso business events. Volunteer with Nebraska Make a Wish Foundation.
Why are you running for village board?
• I have attended all monthly board meetings for the last several years. I believe a fresh and new perspective would be an asset to the board as it is crucial that a board member understands all aspects of the village business. A board member should be engaged and prudent about all decisions, especially those that has a financial impact to the Valparaiso taxpayers. Finally, a board member needs to be a voice for all residents.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
• There has been complacency with managing village ordinances and enforcement as most have not been updated since 2007. I will encourage the board to update and redefine as needed the existing ordinances and work together with residents on compliance.
• I have observed issues that have been brought up by village residents during the board meetings that get tabled and never resolved. I believe the board meetings need more structure, more engagement by all board members and a more welcoming experience for the village residents.
• Transparency is also an area that needs to be improved. All village residents need to be aware of the financial position of the village and if elected I will encourage the board to share this information with all residents. It is critical that the community understands fully how their tax dollars are being spent.
Beverly P. Bartek
• I have lived in Valparaiso since 2006 as a retiree. Volunteering in the community has been my interest since retiring from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources Conservation Service (25 years in contracting, leasing and purchasing). Manager for the Valparaiso Senior Center, auxiliary member in support for American Legion Post 371 veterans, American Red Cross leader and president/volunteer for the Val Senior Center.
Why are you running for village board?
• The board has consisted of male members for many years. I thought my perspective and experience would be beneficial to the board. The friendships I have made through volunteering in the community could foster both support and involvement by others in the community as well. Being a member of the village board seems like a good next step for me.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
• Low turnout for board meetings. Encourage citizens to attend the meetings presenting issues that are a concern to them. Voice their constructive opinions on topics such as property cleanup to include removal of non-running vehicles with the goal of coming to a solution. Grow Valparaiso. How can we come up with reasons for people to want to come to Valparaiso? What can each of us do to promote Valparaiso? Continue to ensure that ordinances are equitably applied to all residences.
Jim Rezac
Incumbent, declined to respond.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!