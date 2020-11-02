Valparaiso Village Board has five candidates

Why are you running for village board?

• I have attended all monthly board meetings for the last several years. I believe a fresh and new perspective would be an asset to the board as it is crucial that a board member understands all aspects of the village business. A board member should be engaged and prudent about all decisions, especially those that has a financial impact to the Valparaiso taxpayers. Finally, a board member needs to be a voice for all residents.

What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?

• There has been complacency with managing village ordinances and enforcement as most have not been updated since 2007. I will encourage the board to update and redefine as needed the existing ordinances and work together with residents on compliance.

• I have observed issues that have been brought up by village residents during the board meetings that get tabled and never resolved. I believe the board meetings need more structure, more engagement by all board members and a more welcoming experience for the village residents.