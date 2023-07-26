SPRINGFIELD — It was a tough go for the Valparaiso Post 371 Seniors at the Class B Area 2 Tournament in Springfield on July 21 and 22. In both games, Valparaiso failed to put up a run, first in an 8-0 loss to Kelly Ryan Pride and then a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Legacy Design Post.

In the Seniors opening round matchup against the top seed Omaha Roncalli, they committed three errors. Kelly Ryan was able to score in every inning except the fourth.

Two separate times in the contest Roncalli put up three runs.

Getting the only hit for Valparaiso was Mason Kreikemeier, and Alex Pierce started the game on the mound and pitched 4.1 innings, gave up five earned runs and struck out one batter.

In relief, Wyatt Jelinek gave up one run and also issued one walk.

Next up for the Seniors was a loser bracket game on Saturday against Omaha Concordia Legacy Design. Valparaiso was once again shut out and were limited to just three hits in a four run loss.

All getting one hit were Hunter Sykes, Colby Den Hartog and Kreikemeier. Kyle Peterson pitched all six innings, gave up four earned runs and set down five batters on strikes.

Earlier in the week, Valparaiso played their last regular season game when they took on Waterloo/Valley on the road. The Wingnuts picked up an 8-3 victory after getting outhit five to four.

Trailing 5-0 in the top of the fourth, Valparaiso was finally able to get on the board when Rylan Stover put a ball in play to the shortstop that knocked in Trevin Brecka. That was followed up by a single from Kreikemeier in the fifth that scored two and brought the game to its final score.

Isaac Fredrickson was the starter and went 1.2 innings and gave up four earned runs. Also going 1.2 innings was Blaine Orta, who surrendered two runs and had one strikeout. Closing out the final 2.2 innings was Peterson who gave up no runs and had two strikeouts.

Valparaiso ends the season on a five-game losing streak and with a record of 5-13 overall.