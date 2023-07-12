VALPARAISO — Valparaiso residents now have a new source for finding out what’s happening in their community.

In late June, the village launched its new municipal website — valparaisonebraska.com — which includes information about local ordinances, village boards and community events. The site was designed in part through a Nebraska Public Power District service that helps Nebraska small towns like Valparaiso build local websites.

Valparaiso Village Board of Trustees member Nick Wilson said the website has been in the works for over a year and will be an important resource for residents. Before the website, the village had no dedicated website with community information, except for what is stored on the Valparaiso Public Library’s site, Wilson said.

“It’s just something that’s needed to display information to the community, to allow them to access ordinances, to allow them to access meeting minutes, to allow them to be involved in what’s going on in the community,” Wilson said.

The website greets guests with a slideshow featuring images of downtown Valparaiso, the Valparaiso Park gazebo and the Oak Creek Trail trailhead. When clicked, a dropdown menu displays page categories including “Government,” “Departments,” “Places of Interest” and “Our Community.”

Part of the need for the website was to provide an online hub where new Valparaiso residents can find information that could come in handy when acclimating to the community, such as how to set up their water, electrical and refuse services.

The site is not a finished product, though. Wilson said there are plans of fleshing out the site’s “welcome” section that keeps such information on one page.

“Just being able to provide that information in a single pane of glass makes it a lot easier for them and a lot less stressful when trying to get everything set up initially,” Wilson said.

Another future addition to the site, Wilson said, will be an online bill-payment system.

“That way, we’re not having to write physical checks,” he said.

Though there’s still work to do on the website, Wilson said it’s nice to have the information that is on the website available to the public in an easy-to-access place.

“It’s a work in progress,” he said. “We just wanted to get it live so it was out there. It’s to get the information out there and help make Valparaiso a more up-to-date and up-and-coming community.”