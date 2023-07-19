The Valparaiso Post 371 Juniors closed out their season with a 10-4 loss to Elkhorn Training Camp on July 10 in the Class B Area 4 Tournament at Sam Crawford Field in Wahoo. Playing a big part in the defeat for the Juniors were the seven errors they committed against the Knights.

In the first two innings, ETC swung a hot bat with two runs in both innings. This helped the Knights grab a 4-0 advantage heading to the bottom of the second.

Starting with one out in the half inning, Tucker Matulka singled to left field and then Kaleb Palik and Ben Kliment were walked to load the bases for Valparaiso. A single from Devon Prochaska to center drove in one run and cut the Knights lead down to 4-1.

Over the next several innings, ETC tacked on five more runs to go up by eight.

With the run rule looming in the bottom of the fifth, Valparaiso added two more runs. Wyatt Jelinek scored the first one by stealing home on a wild pitch and then Owen Kreikemeier singled to left field driving in Lucas Den Hartog.

The final run for the Juniors came in the seventh with a 10-3 deficit.

Jelinek reached base to start the inning on an error by the Knights. Three batters later, Kreikemeier singled to right field which drove him in.

Leading Valparaiso with two hits and two RBIs was Kreikemeier. Prochaska came up with one hit and drove in one run against ETC.

Starting the game and going 2.1 innings with two earned runs surrendered and four strikeouts was Jelinek. Den Hartog was pinned with the loss in relief after pitching 4.2 innings and giving up two earned runs.

With the win, the Knights moved on to play Wahoo on July 11. The loss for Valparaiso ended their season with a record of 10-11.