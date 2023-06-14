VALPARAISO – The Valparaiso Juniors picked up a 7-2 victory over Zig Drywall Juniors at home on June 6. That was followed up with a 19-4 loss at Malcolm on June 8 and then three defeats in the Ashland/Waverly Tournament on June 9 and 10.

Early on Tuesday against Zig Drywall, Valparaiso fell behind 2-0 at the end of the first inning. They put up one run in the second and then two in the third.

With one runner on and two outs in the top of the second, Cole Miller doubled on a line drive to right field that knocked in Owen Kreikemeier. That was followed up by a triple from Hunter Sykes to left field and then Tucker Matulka grounded out, driving in two and giving the home squad a 3-2 lead.

A double from Lucas Den Hartog to center in the top of the fourth increased Valparaiso’s edge to 5-2. Later on in the same inning, Den Hartog stole home on a wild pitch and Kreikemeier hit in Kamber Lechtenberg with a double to left field to make it a five-run contest.

Coming up with one hit and two RBIs was Den Hartog. Matulka, Kreikemeier, Sykes and Miller all had at least one hit and one run batted in.

Starting the game and pitching 5.2 innings, with two earned runs given up and seven strikeouts was Matulka. In relief, Den Hartog went 0.1 innings and gave up no runs.

Two days later, Valparaiso hit the road to take on a very talented Malcolm squad. A 13-run third inning spelled trouble for Valparaiso in a 13 run defeat.

All the runs for the Juniors in the contest were scored in the third when they put up four.

Kreikemeier and Kaleb Palik ended up with one hit and one run batted in.

Elliot Bouc pitched two innings as the starter and gave up five earned runs with no strikeouts.

Devon Prochaska, Kendol Benes and Jacob Pekarek also pitched in the game. Giving up eight earned runs was Prochaska, Benes ended up with five earned runs surrendered and Pekarek gave up no runs and had one strikeout.

In the first round of the Ashland/Waverly Juniors Tournament in Ashland on Friday, Valparaiso fell to Springfield Post 143 by a score of 10-2. Even though the Juniors lost the game, they were able to outhit Springfield nine to four.

Kreikemeier and Miller both drove in one run. Sykes went 3.2 innings on the mound with no earned runs given up and had five strikeouts and Prochaska went 1.1 innings with no runs given up.

In Valparaiso’s first game on Saturday, they took on McKeans Floors. A strong first inning where McKeans put up nine runs led to them defeating the Val Juniors 13-9.

Matulka, Lechtenberg and Bouc ended up with at least one hit and two RBIs. Kreikemeier and Palik finished with one hit and one run batted in apiece.

Starting the game and pitching one inning was Kreikemeier, who gave up six earned runs and had one strikeout. Den Hartog and Bouc had two strikeouts and gave up at least one run and Kendol Benes surrendered one run and had one strikeout in one inning pitched.

The final game of the tournament for Valparaiso was against Wahoo Medicine Man Junior Blues. An eight-run fifth inning for Wahoo helped propel them to an 11-run win over the Juniors.

Picking up one hit and two RBIs was Kreikemeier. Lechtenberg had one hit and finished with one run batted in.

Going four innings as the starter with six earned runs given up and three strikeouts was Matulka. Benes went one inning and gave up six earned runs.

Valparaiso looked to get back in the win column against the Malcolm Juniors at home on June 14. They are back at home at 5:30 p.m. against NBMB on June 16 and will be at Lincoln Christian at 1 p.m. on June 17.