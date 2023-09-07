MEAD- The Mead Volleyball squad kicked off the 2023 season with a home match against Johnson County Central on August 29. The Thunderbirds used their experience and talent to their advantage and won 25-7, 25-7 and 25-18 in straight sets.

“We are going to have to make some adjustments to see if we can fill up some holes along the back,” Mead Head Coach Keshia Havelka said. “We also played extremely timid in the front row and allowed JCC’s Beethe to hit in system too much. We had some first-game jitters I think and needed our leaders to step up vocally to help us through that.”

In the first set, the Raiders fell behind 7-2 when Stella Charles got a kill at the net. After that point, JCC went on a 9-0 scoring run that put them up by 13.

Haylie Muhlbach stopped the scoring run with a kill off the right side. Several plays later, Michelle Huckeby had a block that held off match point for the Raiders.

After losing by 18 points in the first set, Mead found themselves in a 24-4 hole in set two. They would rally off three straight points to get back within 17 points of the Thunderbirds.

Two of those points came on a kill from Charles and then a block that she teamed up with Huckeby for.

Early on in the third, the Raiders were playing some of their best volleyball as they went on to tie the set up at three apiece. Charles played a big role in the fast start with two kills.

Unfortunately for Mead, they couldn’t sustain that play and they lost the final set by ten points to JCC.

“Our goal will be to make progress in the next few weeks and see if we can settle in and get some success in the win column,” Havelka said.

Getting six kills, 12 digs and a block was Charles. Earning three kills, one block and one dig was Huckeby and Muhlbach had two kills and 11 digs.

All finishing with one kill apiece were Taylar Shull, Brenna Schulz and Kuhr.

The Raiders played at the Conestoga Triangular on Sept. 5. Mead will return home for a game against Osceola at 7:00 p.m. on Sept. 7 and then are at the Fremont Bergan Invite starting at 9:00 a.m. on Sept. 9.