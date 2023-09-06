WAHOO — A solid pitching performance from Addison Sylliaasen helped the Class C No. 2 Bishop Neumann softball team defeat Class C No. 10 Wayne 5-0 at home on Aug. 29. The sophomore pitched seven innings surrendered no earned runs and piled up nine strikeouts.

To start the game, Adelyn Zwick reached base on a walk in the bottom of the first. Two batters later, Bridget Whitney drove her in with a double to left field.

The Cavaliers would go on to put up one more run and take a 2-0 lead with a single to left field by Ana Fisher.

Two innings later, Neumann loaded the bases with a pair of walks and a fielder’s choice. A fly out from Addison Sylliaasen to left field allowed Zwick to tag up from third and score to give the Cavaliers a 3-0 edge.

After being held scoreless in the second, Neumann came back with another run in the bottom of the fifth. It started with Ela Lanik doubling to left field and then she was driven in with a single to center by Fisher.

In the sixth inning, the Cavaliers had the bases juiced again after a pair of walks issued by the Blue Devils and a single by Zwick on a bunt. Whitney worked another walk in the next at-bat, bringing the fifth run to the plate for Neumann.

Coming up with two hits and two RBIs was Fisher and Whitney and Sylliaasen both had one hit and one run batted in.

Two days later, Neumann went on the road and took on Class C No. 9 Fort Calhoun. The Pioneers were no match for a powerful Cavalier offense that racked up 18 hits in a 15-3 victory.

Neumann scored in every inning during the contest. Their best offense output came in the second where they put up six runs.

Things started off great for the Cavaliers in the inning with Jill Johnson smashing a solo homer to center out of the leadoff spot. That was followed up by Fisher doubling to left field, Grace Ryan tripling to right field and Sylliaasen singling to left field which put Neumann up by eight.

The final run of the inning was driven in by Reitz with a single to center that scored Isabelle Stuhr.

Fisher had four hits and four RBIs and Whitney got two hits and drove in three runs. Getting at least one hit and knocking in two runs were Johnson and Ryan and Reitz, Zwick and Lanik hit in one run and came up with at least one hit.

Pitching four innings, giving up three earned runs and setting down four batters on strikes was Sylliaasen.

To start this week, Neumann played at Yutan-Mead on Sept. 5. They will be at the Omaha Mercy Tournament at the Dill Softball Complex starting at 9 a.m. on Sept. 9.