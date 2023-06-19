WAHOO – Saunders County Sheriff Chris Lichtenberg says he is lucky.

He only has rope burns on his hand and fingers after the suspect in a high-speed chase through two counties on June 12 almost ran him over as she allegedly tried to evade a spike strip he was deploying.

Lichtenberg said he had attended a training seminar in Blair that afternoon and was driving home from Washington County when he became aware of an earlier high-speed pursuit.

The suspect was Itsamar S. Ramirez, 28, of Lincoln, who had allegedly evaded officials from the Fremont Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

After the pursuit was called off for a third time, Lichtenberg explained, the suspect's car was spotted by Wahoo Chief of Police Joe Baudler at a convenience store in Wahoo.

Baudler followed the car at normal speed out of Wahoo and kept other law enforcement apprised as it continued northbound on Nebraska 109.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office has a policy on pursuing criminal suspects as required under Nebraska law.

Lichtenberg said he authorized the spike strip deployment and stopped to set up his own spike strip on Nebraska 109.

“I said, ‘Go ahead, let’s see what happens,’ and if she starts to run on him, I could start to set up and deploy spikes,” the sheriff explained.

Lichtenberg said he saw the suspect driving toward him, but she also noticed him and allegedly drove off the road to evade the device.

"I continued to try to pull the spikes across the road into a ditch area so I could get her spiked,” he said. “In doing that, she came right at me. It was fairly close."

The near-miss left him with a rope burn on his hand and a deep burn on one finger.

“I don’t think she was intentionally trying to drive over me. But, she was definitely driving in a reckless manner disregarding the safety of others," he said.

The pursuit continued to Cedar Bluffs, where the suspect tuned westbound on Highway 105. After reaching Highway 79, Ramirez continued west and then went southbound past Prague, where two other attempts to deploy spikes were unsuccessful.

On County Road 27, a Saunders County Deputy successfully deployed spikes and the suspect lost control trying to avoid them.

Ramirez was taken into custody. After being taken to a local medical facility she was released, arrested and then booked into the Saunders County Jail.