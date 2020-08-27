WAHOO – Many say early birds get the worm. Last week the Saunders County Board of Supervisors were the early birds.
On Aug. 18, the county board met at 8 a.m. instead of their normal 9 a.m. meeting time to review the proposed budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
The board spent the first hour of the meeting discussing employee wages, the general fund and the concrete numbers they have yet to receive from various departments.
In one instance, the group spoke about the Inheritance Tax Fund which works as a reserve fund for different projects. This year, the board plans to allot $472,072 toward county roads from the fund along with the $150,000 that annually goes toward buildings in the county.
The board spoke about utilizing this fund to potentially pave County Road 11.
According to County Clerk Patti Lindgren, the fund always has at least $2 million in it. In past years, the board has been able to transfer money out of it for emergencies such as the 2019 floods.
“If we have a need, we can do it,” Supervisor Dave Lutton said during the meeting.
At 9 a.m., the board conducted regular action including approving a speed limit reduction on a gravel road along County Road M, a mile north of Highway 92.
The speed limit will be reduced from 50 miles per hour to 35 miles per hour for safety reasons, Highway Department Superintendent Steve Mika said. According to Mika, there are subdivisions and proposed subdivisions in the area that have and will have residential driveways along County Road M.
It was approved by all supervisors.
