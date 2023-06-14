WAHOO – The only remaining grocery store in Wahoo has undergone another name change.

Spartan Nash, the company that owns and operates the former SunMart in Wahoo has changed the name to Family Fare. The Wahoo store and six others owned by the company – including No Frills Supermarket in Ashland – were officially welcomed under the Family Fare umbrella with grand reopening celebrations over the weekend.

“Really the Family Fare name is all about hometown and community and we’ve had success with that really by focusing on community support, so Wahoo is a perfect place for a Family Fare,” said Amy McClellan, chief marketing officer for Spartan Nash after a ribbon cutting hosted by the Wahoo Chamber of Commerce on Friday, June 9.

The Wahoo store has been undergoing changes for a few months, with the bulk of the remodeling work taking place in the last few weeks, said Store Director Rick Carlson.

“We started getting plans about nine months ago,” he said. “The biggest part took place within the last month.”

That’s when the walls and ceiling were painted, new refrigerated cases installed in the deli and liquor departments, new signs were hung and a new bathroom was built, Carlson said.

The store stayed open while the work was being done, which was a challenge, according to Carlson.

“It was kind of chaos for a couple of weeks,” he said. “We crammed a lot into a little time, but our people worked hard and a lot of our shoppers were patient with us.”

Tom Swanson, executive VP of retail for Spartan Nash, said it took a lot of coordination to renovate the store without closing the doors to customers.

“The community counts on us to be there and to feed them, so we don’t want to close for hours or days by any means,” he said. “We do dozens of remodels every year so we’re pretty good at kind of trying to figure out how to stay open.”

Shoppers will have to get used to their favorite cereal being in a different aisle now as the flow of the store was altered. New signs on each aisle mark where the goods are now located, and each aisle is named for a street or school in the community.

Jeanne Havelka, a longtime customer of the Wahoo store, said she’s getting used to the new location of products as she does her weekly shopping. And she is in favor of the renovation.

“I like the changes,” she said. “I think it looks cleaner.”

The employees also have to get used to things being in new locations.

“It’s just the patience of learning, hey, it’s still the same store, we’re still selling groceries,” Carlson said. “We come in and we take care of customers and life gets easier after that.”

Along with improvements to the store, there has been an upgrade in the benefits its customers can participate in. Shoppers can obtain a loyalty card that can be used at all Family Fare locations to earn rewards. The change also brings digital coupons and a mobile app.

There are also new products being added to the Wahoo store’s inventory not only with the rebranding, but continually.

“New items are coming out all the time,” Carlson said.

To celebrate the grand reopening, Family Fare held a parking lot party on Saturday, June 3, with free food and games, along with drawings for prizes. The proceeds from the raffle were earmarked for a local school. Wahoo’s Family Fare partnered with Bishop Neumann High School, McClellan said.

Havelka is glad to see the store partner with area schools for fundraisers, because it gives the store a more personable connection to the community.

“I love that part of it,” she said.

The renovation and new name show Spartan Nash recognizes the important role grocery stores play in a small town, according to McClellan.

“We want to reinvest in these stores,” she said. “We know how much local grocery stores mean to the community.”