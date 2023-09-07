ASHLAND — Even with a few minor hiccups, the Class B No. 6 Waverly Volleyball Team couldn’t be slowed down by Ashland-Greenwood on the road on Aug. 29. The Vikings ended up pulling out the victory in straight sets by scores of 25-19, 25-15 and then 25-13.

Aubrie Lierman helped Waverly get out to a 9-2 lead in the first set with a kill at the net. Several plays later, Renae Landon got a block in the middle that kept the Vikings advantage at seven points.

An ace from Caylee Rowley and a kill by Landon extended Waverly’s edge to 15-8 midway through the first. The set was eventually closed out with another ace, this time from Joslyn Rice.

Out of the gate in the second, Landon got a kill in the middle to put the Vikings up 1-0. A-G responded to the point by going on a 9-5 scoring run which put Waverly in a three-point hole.

Solid teamwork kept the Vikings in the set and they eventually took the lead back at 12-11 with an ace from Rowley.

Waverly got on a nice run of 11-4 which put them on the doorstep of winning the set. They did exactly that with an ace from Gracie Lauenstein and a kill from Lierman.

The third was like a cookie cutter set to the second. Once again, the Vikings got out to a 1-0 lead with a kill from Eden Moore only for the Bluejays to storm back with five straight points.

In typical Waverly fashion, they showed big heart and went on a 5-0 scoring run of their own. It was capped off with a kill from Lierman that gave the Vikings a 6-5 edge.

Following that run, Waverly was in control for the rest of the set. They closed out the match with a kill from Alaina Ropte and an ace from McKinley Moser.

Leading the Vikings with six kills, six blocks and two digs was Moore and Landon had five kills, five blocks and one assist. Also getting five kills to go along with two digs and one block was Lierman.

Defensively, Rowley had 21 assists, 14 digs and four aces and Rice registered three assists, 14 digs and one ace.