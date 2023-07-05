VALPARAISO — In a nail-biter of a contest, Rylan Stover was able to come up with a big hit to get the Valparaiso Post 371 Seniors past Elmwood-Murdock-Nemaha by a final of 4-3 on June 28. They also defeated York 12-5 on June 27.

Against EMN, the Seniors got on the board first with one run put up in the bottom of the first.

The inning started with Kyle Peterson getting walked, and then Colby Den Hartog knocked him in with a double to left field.

In the second, Valparaiso had a bases-loaded situation thanks to Stover singling to right field and then Brayden Brecka and Adam Furasek both getting walked. Next through the line was Alex Pierce who singled to left field driving in a run to make it 2-0.

EMN battled right back and got one run in the third to get within one. The Nationals took their first lead of the contest when they hit a two-run homer to left in the fifth.

After a 1, 2, 3 top of the seventh for EMN, it was Valparaiso who had one last chance to tie or win in the bottom half of the inning.

Things started off with Kyle Peterson singling on a ground ball back to the pitcher. With one out, Mason Kreikemeier was hit by a pitch to give the Seniors two baserunners.

After Trevin Brecka flew out to first base, Stover dug into the box and hammered a ball to left field for a double that brought the winning runs to the plate for Valparaiso.

Getting two hits and two RBIs was Stover, and Den Hartog and Pierce both had one hit and one run batted in. Peterson pitched seven innings gave up three earned runs and had two strikeouts.

A day earlier, the Seniors were in action again at home against York. A solid second, third and fourth inning helped power Valparaiso to a seven-run victory.

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the second, the Seniors got to work tying the game with two runs of their own. Driving in the runs for Valparaiso was Stover with a single to the second baseman.

Once again in the bottom of the third, it was York who had a one-run edge.

With one out, Den Hartog doubled to left field and Kreikemeier singled to second base. A double from Trevin Brecka and a sacrifice fly by Isaak Fredrickson to left field put the Seniors in front 4-3.

Two more runs were tacked on to close out the inning with a ground ball hit by Blaine Orta that York ended up making an error on.

The most productive stretch of the contest for Valparaiso came in the bottom of the fourth. They put up six runs that helped them blow the game wide open.

Hitting the first two runs in with a pair of singles to centerfield were Peterson and Den Hartog. That was followed up by a double to left field by Trevin Brecka and then Mason Kreikemeier crossed home on a wild pitch to give Valparaiso an 11-3 edge.

Driving in the final run of the contest for the Seniors was Stover with a single to the shortstop that scored Brayden Brecka.

Finishing with two hits and three RBIs was Stover, and Trevin Brecka had three hits and two runs batted in. Peterson, Den Hartog, Fredrickson and Brayden Brecka all had one RBI.

Starting the game and pitching 4.1 innings with three earned runs given up and four strikeouts was Mike Bristol. Stover earned the save after going 2.1 innings, giving up no earned runs and striking out four batters.

Valparaiso played York again this time on the road on July 5.